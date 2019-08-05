LAGRANGE — The Northeast Indiana Steam & Gas Show will take place Thursday through Saturday at the LaGrange County 4-H Fairgrounds. Gates will open at 9 a.m., with events continuing through 9 p.m.
According to Barbara Eberly, Northeast Indiana Steam & Gas Show board member, the show began 38 years ago when several local men gathered together in LaGrange to share their tractor and steam-powered machinery with each other. It has now grown into an event that draws in a little over 3,000 attendees a year.
This year’s event will be featuring lesser-known classics and doodlebugs, plus steam engines, antique tractors, gas engines, antique farm machinery, sawmills, arts and crafts, large flea market, trading post, camping, food and more.
Activities will include: wheat threshing, plowing with steam engines, 125 HP Erie steam engine operating a sawmill and a Ferguson (FENA display area).
On Friday and Saturday evening, there will be a parade of tractors and engines and plus live music.
Saturday will be the ladies program and antique tractor pull.
“We hope people will come out and see what we’re all about,” Eberly said.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 12 and younger with an adult.
The fairgrounds are located at 1030 E. 075 North, LaGrange.
For more information, call 888-277-3184.
