ELKHART — An Elkhart woman is facing criminal charges following a high-speed pursuit Tuesday on U.S. 20.
Jasmine Creal, 25, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, operating while intoxicated, and reckless driving, according to an Indiana State Police news release.
"At approximately 7:15 p.m. on July 20, an Indiana State Trooper was patrolling eastbound on the U.S. 20 Bypass near C.R. 1 when he saw a white 2009 Buick Enclave catching up to him quickly," the release said. "The trooper was able to determine that the Buick was driving at more than 100 miles per hour in the 65 mile per hour zone. As the Buick caught up to the trooper's unmarked Dodge Charger, it moved to the passing lane and passed the trooper without slowing down."
The trooper then stopped the Buick for speeding just east of C.R. 1. As the trooper approached the Buick, he noticed five children in the Buick found to range from 2 to 17 years old.
Creal was arrested, the release said.
Creal was then taken to the Elkhart County Jail, and the juveniles were released to an adult that came to the scene.
