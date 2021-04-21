INDIANAPOLIS — This summer, thousands of Hoosier high school students will have the opportunity to accelerate the completion of a high-demand credential or one year of college credit through a new partnership between the State of Indiana, Ivy Tech Community College and Vincennes University.
“As we work to build intentional, future-focused pathways for all, this initiative will help jumpstart a world of opportunity for eligible students,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education in a news release. “In order to maximize the outcomes for students, communities and our state, we must continue blurring the lines between K-12, higher education and workforce. A person’s educational attainment, including a post-secondary credential or high-value industry certification, can positively impact quality of life, health, living wage, employment and sustained earning, which further emphasizes the incredible value of this collaboration.”
The initiative -- called Crossing the Finish Line -- will accelerate learning for thousands of high school juniors and seniors. It’s available for students who are close to completing a high-demand credential or the Indiana College Core, which is a 30-credit hour block of general education college-level courses that transfers to any public (and some private) higher education institutions across Indiana. The initiative will cover students’ tuition, fees, books, as well as the cost of obtaining transcripts and any required College Level Examination Program (CLEP) tests.
“Some students may be closer than they realize to leaving high school with a credential in hand, which can set them up for even greater opportunity as they take their next steps in life,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers in the release. “This partnership is an example of innovation in K-12 and higher education and shows how we can work together to reach Indiana’s goal of having at least 60 percent of Hoosiers with quality education and training beyond high school.”
Eligible students will receive emails and mailings in the coming weeks from Ivy Tech, directing them to complete an interest form. From there, Ivy Tech will speak with interested students and assist them in obtaining transcripts to identify the courses needed to earn their respective credentials. Vincennes University will also work with students individually to help them complete the Indiana College Core or another credential.
School principals will be provided with a list of eligible students so that they can help empower students and families through this process.
"Completing a college credential before starting college boosts confidence, reduces college costs, and improves the likelihood of launching into a successful career,” said Ivy Tech Community College President Sue Ellspermann. “We believe this summer program is a win for students, families, schools and employers.”
"Vincennes University is proud to join this important and timely effort to help Hoosier students and families reach important milestones in their educational journey,” said Vincennes University President Chuck Johnson. “VU is committed to making additional courses and seats available to students who take advantage of this great opportunity and we will work hard to assist them with taking the next steps in their education and careers.”
