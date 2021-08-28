A man is sought by Goshen Police for stalking and intimidation.
Officers responded to the area of 55 Winchester Trail at 11:44 p.m., Saturday, in reference to a report of a known male standing outside of the residence with a firearm.
Officers were unable to locate the suspect, who left prior to their arrival and reportedly had pointed the firearm at the victims and made threats to their life. The investigation is ongoing.
CRASH REPORTS
• Carmen Cantu, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered someone had struck and damaged her vehicle while it was parked on the roadway near her residence at 503 Hawthorne Drive at 8:22 p.m. Friday. The vehicle sustained extensive rear-end damage.
ARREST REPORTS
- Teha Bane, 46, 1105 Swinney Ave., Fort Wayne, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor while a habitual traffic violator and false informing following a traffic stop near the intersection of West Wilden Avenue and Indiana Avenue at 7:57 p.m. Friday. She was booked into the county jail.
- Officers responded at 12:36 a.m., Sunday, to a report of an intoxicated driver within the Goshen city limits. The suspect was located and traffic stop was conducted for a minor traffic infraction. Jose Contreras, 44, Goshen, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, after providing a valid breath sample of .162% BrAC. He was transported to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Stanley Carrol, 45, 1302 Berkey Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the intersection of Berkey and Indiana avenues at 12:22 a.m. Saturday. He was released pending a court date.
THEFT REPORTS
• Milexx Cotner, Goshen, told Goshen police that someone stole several items from inside his vehicle while it was parked at 1909 W. Wilden Ave. at 8:45 p.m. Friday.
FRAUD REPORTS
• Shulin Jiang, Goshen, told Goshen police he noticed fraudulent activity on his credit card at 5:44 p.m. Friday. Jiang noted that his credit card had been stolen from an unknown location approximately three weeks prior.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Matthew Ellenwood, Fort Wayne, told Goshen police he discovered someone had damaged multiple plastic tanks owned by Keystone RV at 2639 Lincolnway E., Goshen, at 12:19 p.m. Friday.
DOG BITE REPORTS
- Cristina Fuller, of Goshen, told Goshen police her 5-year-old daughter was bitten by a loose dog while at 356 Stone Drive, Goshen, at 6:29 p.m. Friday. Fuller noted that the girl sustained a puncture wound to her upper lip and received medical treatment at Goshen Hospital.
- Russell Stilwell, 75, Goshen, reported to Goshen Police at 11:59 a.m. Saturday that he was bitten by his dog that he had just got from the Elkhart County Humane Society. He sustained moderate punctures to both his forearms and was going to seek medical treatment.
HARRASMENT
A 17 year old female, Goshen, reported an incident of harassments from a known person at 3:17 a.m. Sunday.
