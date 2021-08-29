GOSHEN – St. John the Evangelist School’s new principal, Mrs. Virginia Muńoz, wears many hats — educator, wife of Deacon Giovani Muńoz, mother of six, director of religious education at St. John’s, and she recently took on a new one as the school’s first bi-lingual principal.
Muńoz began working in that position early this summer and admitted she’d never really considered becoming a principal. Instead, she had applied a couple of times for the position of English as a Second Language/English Learner Director with Goshen Community Schools but didn’t get hired. She said another member of St. John’s Church, who is also in the education field, encouraged her to apply to be principal when the position became available and was very encouraging. She shared that he asked her to discern if God was calling her to this role.
Now she said she realizes that she was looking for jobs that weren’t exactly in God’s plan for her.
“I told Giovani I realized this is what God called me to do,” she said.
Background
Virginia was born in Mexico and lived in her birthplace of Santiago Capitiro, Guanajuato until she was nine years old. At that time her family moved to West Columbus, Texas and then when she was 16, they moved to Plymouth.
She graduated from Plymouth High School in 2002. Virginia later graduated from Ball State University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a bachelor’s in Spanish and a K-12 ESL license. In 2013 she received her first master’s degree in curriculum and instruction with an emphasis in ESL.
In 2016 she said she took a couple of classes and then completed a masters in bi-lingual education and will be completing a master’s in education leadership and getting her license in the same this fall.
She taught at Waterford Elementary in Goshen for seven years — one year as an ESL teacher for Kindergarten-2nd grade and the other six years as a first grade teacher. From there she worked at Goshen Community Schools Central Office for two years. She then worked at Chamberlain Elementary in Goshen as 2nd-3rd grade ESL instructor and worked one day a week with Goshen Online Academy students at the Boy’s and Girl’s Club. In the last three years she’s had three more children and worked at Merit Learning Center three evenings a week as well as serving as director of religious education for St. John the Evangelist Church.
Virginia and Giovani married in June of 2008 and became parishioners at St. John’s the same year. They have six children — Camila, 12, Xochiti, 11, Carim, 9, Gianni, 4, Geraldine, 3 and Angelo, 9 months old.
Vision for St. John’s School
Mrs. Muńoz said St. John’s has the advantage of having staff members with longevity.
“A lot of school districts have teacher shortages — we don’t have that,” she said. “We have good teachers who are very committed to the students and to the school and to the faith.”
One area that she feels can be improved upon is leadership to guide and help teachers. Muńoz said she likes challenges but thought one that she might encounter is if staff is not open to new ideas.
“If things are not working, we can’t just keep doing it,” she said, but added her goal wasn’t just to make changes. “I’m here to support the staff. At the end of the day what happens at the school reflects on me.”
Now that school has started she thinks things have been going smoothly — for the beginning of a school year. “Every day is different but at the end of the day I think it’s been normal for the beginning of school.”
She admitted that they’d come up with a schedule before school started that; “We thought was perfect!”
Yet issues arose with scheduling conflicts and they had to make some adjustments but they were quickly and easily made.
St. John’s has pre-school through sixth grade, the latter of which was added this year because of Goshen’s new intermediate school so their students would only have to transition once if they were going on to public school. As of Aug. 27 there were 162 students registered — a few have been added since the school year began.
Mrs. Muńoz said masks are optional at St. John’s and that was a decision that was made locally by the administrator, pastor and school board.
When asked what it meant to her that she was the first bi-lingual principal, she replied, “I think it’s everything — a mix of emotions — I’m honored but at the same time, nervous.”
She said the nerves come from high expectations.
“I can communicate with anyone — there’s not a language barrier,” she said.
She can even mediate between parents and teachers if necessary, in the school where 78% of the students are Spanish speaking.
She shared when she was young she wasn’t the best of students, so her mom still talks about how they were surprised at all she’s accomplished.
Private School a Possibility
Some may think they can’t afford private schools like St. John’s but there are different programs to help. Muńoz said legislators recently passed legislation increasing the amount of income eligibility for the School Choice Voucher program.
“More families can qualify this year that didn’t last year,” she said.
For pre-school there’s also a program called Build, Learn, Grow that can offer 20% to 100% of the costs covered.
“Even a family of four with a monthly income of $8,833 can qualify for 20%,” she said.
Pastor’s Praise
Muńoz said she interviewed with a hiring committee consisting of Rev. Royce Gregerson, school board members and parents. Rev. Royce Gregerson, pastor at St. John the Evangelist shared his thoughts on Muńoz’s hiring.
“Our hiring committee was very impressed with Mrs. Muńoz’s professional qualifications, experience in teaching and administration, ability to solve problems quickly, her commitment to continued growth development for herself and for others, the value she places on making connections and her excellent communication skills,” he said.
“We think that she will be a fantastic fit for this role because of the deep connections she and her family have in our community. As soon as we announced her hiring, the response was overwhelming. Parishioners have been thrilled to see a member of their own community, who is so deeply invested in our parish, be chosen for this leadership role.”
“I think that Mrs. Muńoz being our new principal is a particularly great example to children in our community to aspire to a high level of achievement — maybe higher than previously thought possible. The fact that Mrs. Muńoz is bi-lingual and bi-cultural will be an enormous asset to our school,” he said. “We are excited to see her use her ability to communicate across languages and cultures to bring people together in our community and help more families find a home in our parish school.”
“She is very well positioned as well, both because of her own language and cultural background and her training and experience in English Learner education, to help our school better serve the critical area of our English learners,” he said.
Muńoz said what she hopes to bring to the school is “unity and collaboration”. She said in the public schools where there are more than one class per grade level there was more collaboration amongst teachers and said she believes teachers at St. John’s can share ideas even if they’re not at the same grade level.
“I believe sharing ideas and collaborating makes for better teachers and better people,” she said
Muńoz said the fact that she was turned down for those ESL/EL director positions led her to pursue the Masters in Education Leadership and license and recently thanked an EL director she once worked for because a lot of the things he had her do are part of her duties now as St. John’s principal.
In hindsight she can see; “Somehow God led me to the people who prepared me for this job.”
