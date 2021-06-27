Squirrrels seem to find their new fun

This spring, there’s been a change in our immediate surroundings.
New neighbors have moved in. We didn’t notice them at first: they were very inconspicuous. What we did notice one day as we sat out on the deck was the absence of squirrels.
Over the last few years, I’ve had my battles with the furry critters. In the spring, they like to dig up the earth in my newly planted pots, uprooting starts and tearing off leaves. As the first tulip buds appear, the squirrels are on them before I even see them.
They fling the poppy blooms on the ground and bite off the wisteria flowers. They even chew through our string of hanging lights. As summer arrives, the squirrels are ready. They pick the tomatoes, chew them and leave them in my sight half eaten.
And in the fall, when the walnut tree stands full of walnuts, I’m pretty sure that they are pelting me as I stand by the woodfired oven and try to dodge the falling nuts.
This year, things are different. The tulips are left alone and produce buds and flowers. The poppies unfurl and bloom as well. The wisteria flowers hang lovely and full on the pergola and we enjoy them for days.
Later, I plant my deck garden and only several days later notice that my pots have gone untouched.
As we sip our coffee out on the deck one morning, we see a nest laying on the ground. Upon further investigation, we spy a new nest in the pine branches above. And then we notice a blue jay perched on the pine tree and we see more movement along the branch.
It appears that a pair of blue jays have moved into the neighborhood and sit watchfully over their nest full of eggs.
Day by day, we observe the difference. The squirrels are now laying low. The mood in the backyard has changed.
One day, a dramatic scene unfolds before us. A quartet of squirrels both black and grey try to move in on the blue jay nest. They approach from all sides but they are furiously and noisily fought off by the nesting pair. We watch, mesmerized.
Yet now we know why the squirrel activity has died down. There are new kids in town!
For the next few days, as we enjoy our outdoor lunches on the deck, we also follow the drama in the trees. The blue jays keep the squirrels at bay and sound the alarm if they feel threatened. A hawk passes by and is chased away as well.
The robins don’t seem to mind. They continue their singing no matter what. The cardinals, however, have moved to the front yard. New songs and calls accompany the new arrivals. We learn to identify the squeaky whistling as well as the familiar “Jay-Jay”.
As the tomatoes grow tall and the zucchinis creep, a new peacefulness settles in the backyard. The blue jays so far are civil. They appear organized and focused. The squirrels must have found another source of fun. During the many hours we spend out on the deck and the patio, we’ll keep our own lookout for the changes to come.
