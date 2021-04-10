GOSHEN – On Friday and Saturday, The Good of Goshen, a community-led storytelling project, teamed up with several local businesses in Goshen to give back to their community in a positive way.
Each of the businesses chose to donate 10 percent of sales to a local non-profit, as many of these organizations depend on fundraisers and hosted events, which have come few and far between during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it was really important for us to get involved" said Twisted Britches Boutique owner Rebecca Haab. "To help out not only our not-for-profit, but all of the other ones that everyone else is helping out. Just because a lot of them rely on events and such to bring in their income and that has really been limited with COVID.
"So for use we’ve been able to reach out on other platforms for people who aren’t comfortable going out in public, so this our way of trying to give back to those who haven’t been able to do that.”
Several people took to the streets enjoying the beautiful Saturday before the rain set in afternoon into the evening.
“We’re just happy to be a part of it," said Goshen Brewing Company Head Chief and Co-Owner Jesse Shoemaker. "It's really cool to see how many businesses in town are participating. We try to through out the year support local non-profits through donations and fundraisers. We usually do a fundraiser or two a year. We’ve done them for the Famers Market, 10,000 Villages, (but this one is going to the Art House). It’s been a rough year for everyone. So we’re happy to be a part of something like this and help so of the other people out.”
With Goshen being a tight-nit-let-get-this done -community, this event is expected to benefit local businesses as well as the non-profits each business has choose to support. To see a list of all the participating businesses in the Goshen community, visit https://downtowngoshen.org/events/2021-april/.
