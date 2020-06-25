ELKHART — An Elkhart native and Concord High School alumnus has been selected to serve as a member of the Concord school board.
Jared Sponseller will fill the vacant school board seat created by the recent death of Randy Myers. Myers, who died May 28, was elected to the Concord school board in 2002 and served 18 years.
Sponseller was selected to fulfill the remainder of Myers’ term, which runs through December 31, 2022. Sponseller will serve alongside current school board members Kami Wait, Jennifer Davis, Kelly Barr and Tim Yoder. He was sworn in during a school board meeting Thursday.
“We are excited to welcome Jared Sponseller to our school board,” school board president Kami Wait said. “He embodies the spirit of our community and we believe he will bring talent, expertise, and thoughtful leadership. We are fortunate to have Mr. Sponseller on our board as we continue to work together toward the goals outlined in Concord’s Strategic Plan.”
A news release from the district states Sponseller is a native of Elkhart and has lived in the Concord Community Schools district for more than 22 years. He is a 1992 graduate of Concord High School.
Sponseller and his wife, Courtney, are the parents of three daughters: Gabby, a 2020 Concord High School graduate; Bella, a sophomore; and Gia, a seventh-grade student. He has been involved in supporting his children in golf and swimming, and has served as treasurer of the Concord Swim Club for the past eight years. Sponseller has participated in the annual Dollars for Scholars Golf Outing and assists at swim meets as a USA Swimming official. In his spare time, he enjoys attending the many events that his daughters are involved in and golfing.
“I am looking forward to serving alongside the other members of the Concord school board to ensure a smooth transition for our school community,” Sponseller said. “Randy Myers was an outstanding leader, Concord supporter, and community advocate and will be greatly missed. I am honored and humbled to be able to complete his term. We must honor his legacy by continuing to work toward the mission he helped craft for our students, staff, and families.”
Sponseller is the senior vice president and chief financial officer at First State Bank in Middlebury. He has worked at the bank for more than 15 years and is a certified public accountant. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from Manchester University. He has also completed the Graduate School of Banking through the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has received an Executive Leadership Certificate from the same program.
