NAPPANEE — South Park in Nappanee, 201 Reed Street, will be first improved in the Nappanee Parks Department’s master plan.
At Monday’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting the project was awarded to R. Yoder Construction.
R. Yoder was the lower bid of two bidders at $295,868. The other bidder was Brown & Brown with a base bid of $309,000. The board acted on the recommendation of Mike Reese of The Troyer Group.
Reese also recommended they accept alternate 1B, which Mayor Phil Jenkins said was the measured loop of trail being concrete instead of asphalt. R. Yoder’s bid for the alternate was $10,801, and Brown & Brown’s bid was $13,400. The board included that alternate as part of its approval making the total amount of the project $306,669.
Chris Davis, park superintendent, said the alternate could be removed later if needed. Reese said he set up a pre-construction meeting with the contractor, Davis and himself for today.
After the meeting Davis shared some of the key features of the park’s improvements, which currently is mainly open field with a few outdated playground equipment pieces. He said they’ll be adding a zip line, shade structure, open-air pavilion, marked trail inside the park, basketball court and an all-inclusive playground. Restrooms and a drinking fountain will also be added under a different project.
Davis said he expects the work will begin this summer and he said, optimistically, it could be completed before winter.
DEPARTMENT REPORTS
Police Chief Steve Rulli asked for and received approval to hire two police reserves: Courten Clark and Julius Rhodes.
Courten is a Northwood High School graduate and an IUSB student.
“Courten was the city’s first legislative body youth advisor, so it’s good to see him stepping up and joining the reserves,” Mayor Phil Jenkins said.
Rhodes graduated from Milwaukee Public Schools and Carthage College and works for the Department of Children’s Services. Both hires were effective July 26.
Rulli was also given the green light to donate two squad cars to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy: a 2013 Dodge Charger and a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria. In return, the department gets academy credit they can use when they need to send a new officer for training.
Fire Chief Don Lehman received permission to send firefighters to a monthly training at Goshen Fire Department with necessary equipment on an as needed basis. He said Goshen Fire Department opened up a monthly training for other departments in the county on the third Saturday of each month, adding that they probably wouldn’t send personnel every month, it would depend on the training offered.
The board also heard from Water/Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber, that Indiana Earth will need to close Centennial Street at times when they take the trees down. When asked he said they should be done before school starts. He said residents have been informed and Indiana Earth will keep emergency services informed.
Street Department Superintendent Brent Warren reported that American Pavement has started crack sealing and will need to post no parking signs. He’s asking residents to respect and adhere to those signs.
In other business, the board:
• Approved hiring Specialty Land Services, Inc., out of Carmel, to acquire necessary acquisitions for InTech’s proposed expansion at a cost not to exceed $8,920.
• Approved a new curb cut for 511 Buffalo Court for a secondary unattached garage with the stipulation if they take out the rolled curb there may be American with Disabilities Act requirements.
• Approved new sewer connections at 1145 Blackstone Blvd for a single family residence and also at Guiss & Market Streets for a new business.
