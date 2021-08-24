Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.