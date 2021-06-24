Yellow patches of soybeans can be found here and there throughout the county.
Depending on the cause, the effect on your crop can be insignificant to potentially great.
One cause for soybean leaf yellowing is a nutrient deficiency. This may be from an actual deficiency or from stress factors like compaction, diseases, cyst nematode, herbicide stress or environmental conditions.
One deficiency that shows up early in the plant’s life is nitrogen (N) deficiency. This shows itself through lighter green older leaves first. When a soybean plant first germinates, it relies on its roots to find N in the soil. At about the V3 stage of development, nodules of rhizobium bacteria begin to form on the roots. There is sometimes an “awkward” period of time when the plant needs more N than it can find from the soil, and we often see a yellowing from N deficiency.
Environmental conditions can cause some stress during that transition period from soil N to rhizobia N. Too wet or too dry, the bacteria have difficulty getting the nodules established. Acidic soils are also more likely to show these symptoms.
Soybean cyst nematode (SCN) infestation symptoms are yellowed leaves and stunted plants. The symptoms occur because the damaged roots are unable to access nutrients and have a decreased ability to tolerate heat and drought stress.
Many of our lighter soils are very prone to high populations of SCN and irrigation water helps the organism move. Often times, you will see SCN blighted areas expand in the direction of tillage as this helps to spread the nematodes.
Manganese deficiency is the most common nutrient deficiency seen in soybeans in our area. Manganese deficiency symptoms are likely to occur on muck or dark-colored sands with pH levels above 5.8 and mineral soils having pH levels above 6.5.
We also see fields where manganese deficiency symptoms are occurring on coarse-textured soils having low organic matter levels. In these cases, the soil pH is often above 6.5. Many of our local fields have pHs above 7.0.
It is difficult to increase manganese levels in the soil. Foliar application of manganese sulfate at 1 to 2 pounds per acre of actual manganese is the most economical and effective method for correcting manganese deficiency. Apply 1 pound per acre of actual manganese when the first deficiency symptoms appear (six-inch-tall plants) and apply another pound per acre in 10 days if deficiency symptoms reappear. Manganese sulfate can be applied in a 2-by-2 band when planting wide-row beans when soil test levels are low.
Iron chlorosis occurs most often in shallow depressions or low-lying field areas where soil iron becomes unavailable due to high soil pH. The nutrient is necessary for chlorophyll development, nodule formation, and metabolic processes, and is immobile in the plant. Deficiency symptoms appear as interveinal yellowing (leaves are yellow, veins are green) on the youngest, uppermost leaves between the first and third trifoliate growth stages.
Because iron and manganese deficiencies can look similar, it is suggested a tissue test be taken if you have never confirmed the diagnosis.
