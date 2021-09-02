GOSHEN — Beginning Tuesday, Elkhart County’s contractor, Selge Construction, will mobilize at the Goshen Dam Pond to begin replacement of the Goshen Dam toe drain.
To accommodate for the work there, the Millrace Canal water levels have been lowered, according to a news release. The water level will remain lowered until after the construction project is complete, in 30 to 60 days; after the completion, the water level will be allowed to rise four to five feet over a period of 10 to 14 days, according to the Elkhart County Parks & Recreation Department.
Beginning Tuesday, to allow access and staging for the contractor performing the toe drain work, there will be no access from the Millrace Trail to Shoup Parsons Woods, Mike Puro Plaza (dam) parking lot or the restrooms.
Additionally, the Mike Puro Plaza (dam) parking lot will be closed at Gra-Roy Drive, the release reads.
The closures will remain in effect until Oct. 1, or until the project is complete.
