Solution sought for Concord school intersection

GOSHEN — A quest to slow down traffic at Concord Jr. High School may be nearing a resolution with the new school year about to begin.
Julie Bachman, Elkhart, addressed the Elkhart County Commissioners Monday, seeking tighter traffic control at C.R. 11 and C.R. 24 near the school. She pushed to change the intersection from its current configuration as a two-way stop, with signs on C.R. 24, to a four-way stop, as well as for school zone signs that would caution motorists to slow down.
Bachman, who said she lives at the intersection, cited safety concerns that families or children could be seriously injured or killed in a crash by a motorist speeding through the intersection.
“Let’s put this together. Let’s save the families driving through this intersection,” Bachman said. “We need the school zone attended to. We need a four-way stop there.”
Noting traffic piles up around C.R. 24 and C.R. 11 in the mornings and afternoons during the school year, Bachman said she has worked her way through local government to address the issue by speaking to the Concord schools superintendent, the school board, the Elkhart County Highway Department and Commissioner Frank Lucchese prior to Monday.
She expressed frustration that the pieces are there, but they haven’t connected yet.
“I haven’t found the lynchpin that says, ‘This is how it comes together,’” Bachman said.
She also said she was told by Concord’s superintendent and school board president in July the school corporation has purchased solar-powered school zone lights with signs that flash a passing vehicle’s speed. Lucchese, the other commissioners and Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie said they hadn’t been informed of such a purchase as of the meeting. The county needs to hear from the school district before the county can install the devices.
Meanwhile, McKenzie said the highway department conducted studies of the intersection during the 2018 school year and found traffic didn’t reach peak volumes, including at the busiest times, to require four-way stop signs. He added the issue is being revisited.
Bachman argued the heavy traffic during morning school arrivals and afternoon departures — adding up to approximately two hours each school day — should merit additional stop signs or caution signals to help reduce speeding near the campus.
Commissioner Mike Yoder weighed traffic flow against a need for safety, leaning toward moving forward to add new stop signs regardless of engineering findings.
“We could put a four-way stop there whether it’s warranted or not; we have the ability to do that. Probably creates more lawsuits for us, but what it does is it creates a very inefficient intersection 24/7. I’m about to say, ‘OK,’” Yoder said, explaining “inefficient” as a technical definition for causing traffic to stop where there isn’t congestion.
While pointing out Concord Junior High is implementing a new traffic pattern this year, Yoder said he prefers a solution that would involve having a law enforcement officer at the intersection to direct traffic during the busy times.
“That’s the only way in my mind that we’re going to make it safe. A four-way stop is not going to eliminate accidents,” Yoder said.
Sheriff Jeff Siegel added the Concord school corporation has its own police department, which should be able to assign an officer to the area.
McKenzie said if Concord has the school zone lights and informs the county of them, they could be installed in the next week or two, but he doubted they would be up before the new school year starts.
IT AND OT
Prior to the traffic discussion, the commissioners addressed several spending matters during Monday’s meeting.
They approved County Administrator Jeff Taylor’s request for an additional $250,000 for an ongoing effort to upgrade the county’s information technology systems. The work includes replacing servers, computers, hardware and software.
This is a second request after the Elkhart County Council approved a first round of funding for the effort a couple months ago. He estimated the full project could add up to nearly $1 million.
Another request for $65,400 was approved to make a final payment to a consultant who provided IT services.
“This individual helped craft this plan to A. get us out of the hole technology-wise, and B. put forth a long-term program,” Taylor said.
The commissioners also approved an appropriation of about $205,000 to cover overtime pay for highway department staff, including truck drivers and foremen this year.
McKenzie said the department doesn’t have employees to cover all the work in a 40-hour work week without overtime approval.
COUNTY BUSINESS
The commissioners also approved several more matters, including:
• $250,000 for inspecting construction of the expanding fiber network to the data centers in South Bend and for having personnel to manage the network, such as overseeing data connections and preventing illegal access.
“This is not something that can just be tucked away at the highway department anymore. It’s going to take some effort, “Taylor said. “This is a significant investment on the county’s part.”
• $230,000 for a plan that will apparently help businesses that want to connect to the county’s fiber network and are willing to invest in paying for line installations.
• And $13,195 was returned from the completion of a culvert replacement project on C.R. 111.
The commissioners also approved setting an unofficial detour that would close part of C.R. 33 near an Indiana Department of Transportation project at U.S. 6 and Ind. 13. County Highway Engineer Kent Schumacher said the local detour would use C.R. 133 and South County Line Road.
The commissioners also approved former Elkhart County Sheriff and current Jail Commander Brad Rogers’ request to use the courthouse lawn on Aug. 17. Rogers plans to announce his candidacy for county commissioner in the 2020 elections.
