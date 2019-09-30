Local residents interested in going solar will have their chance to tour homes and businesses of those who have already made the change during the National Solar Tour.
Now in its 24th year, the tour will feature open houses Saturday and Sunday of nearly 800 solar sites throughout 46 states, including several in Goshen.
Benton Mennonite Church, Berkey Avenue Mennonite Fellowship and Assembly Mennonite Church have all made the change to solar, as have Goshen residents Alan Ediger, Merritt Lehman and Curt Wenger.
"After years of designing with sustainability in mind, Solarize Northern Indiana's guidance to use solar panels proved to be the best solution for our net-zero ready home,” said Ediger. “With the electricity being generated ‘on site’ by the 20 solar panels, 100 percent of the electricity we generate is used to power our all electric home. No electricity lost in the power transmission lines. And yes, there's enough sun in northern Indiana to make financial sense."
Ediger is a participant of Solarize Northern Indiana, which was created to make it more affordable to reduce electricity bills with solar energy.
"It was a welcome change to receive an electric bill for just the monthly fixed charge of about $11,” said South Bend resident Maureen Wijnen, who went solar in 2017 working with a local initiative. “This was especially nice considering we also got an electric car, so that $11 includes the cost of driving. We're hoping our neighbors will take this opportunity to stop by and ask questions about our solar panels.”
Open house attendees will have an opportunity to learn firsthand how going solar saves money and helps the environment.
Included in the Goshen tour will be the homes of Alan Ediger, 18262 C.R. 126; Curt Wenger, 64739 Appleridge Road; Merritt Lehman, 629 River Race Dr.; Benton Mennonite Church, 15350 C.R. 44; Assembly Mennonite Church, 1201 S. 11th St.; and Berkey Avenue Mennonite Fellowship, 2509 Berkey Ave.
For more information on the initiative, as well as the houses and businesses from Indiana included on the tour, visit www.nationalsolartour.org. More information on Solarize Northern Indiana can be found at www.solarizeni.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.