Last Friday, the last Friday of April, I came to the Rieth Interpretive Center where my office is — and found someone outside holding a tiny snapping turtle hatchling.
He said he’d almost stepped on it, on the sidewalk, and wasn’t sure what to do with it. I offered to take it down to the river, behind the building, and he put it in my hand. It was barely bigger than the circle my thumb and index finger make when I put their tips together.
As I hiked down to the river, I thought to myself, this seems early in the year for snapping turtle babies. I scrambled down the steep bank, and set the turtle right at the water’s edge.
I splashed it a bit, because it was quite dry, and then crouched down to watch. It waited there for maybe sixty seconds, then suddenly pushed off into the water.
The sun was shining and the water was clear to the sandy bottom, and I watched it flap its little limbs like wings, deeper and deeper down into the river. I kept trying to remember if I’d ever seen snapping turtle hatchlings at the end of April.
This week the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its decadal update of “climate normals”. This is a compilation of data from over 8,000 field stations across the US which it uses to generate a thirty-year snapshot of what our climate looks like, every ten years.
So, the snapshot for 2020 encompasses the years from 1991 to 2020, the snapshot from 2010 includes the years from 1981 to 2010, the snapshot from 2000 includes the years from 1971 to 2000, and so forth back to 1901. It’s done this way to average out the highs and lows, and other weather anomalies that occur from year to year.
A good digest of the data can be found at www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/noaa-s-new-normal-climate-report-is-anything-but-normal/ar-BB1goAQb?ocid=msedgntp .
Looking at the data, expressed in temperature and precipitation maps, it is abundantly clear that our climate is warming and getting wetter decade by decade. It’s especially stark when comparing the data from the beginning of the 20th Century to the most recent data from the beginning of the 21st Century.
Our average temperature has risen 2 degrees Fahrenheit, which may not sound like a lot; but Sean Sublette, a NOAA meteorologist, explained that a small change in average means a large increase in extremes: “It means that the frequency of extreme heat goes up much more rapidly.”
Maybe most importantly, the recent set of data is further confirmation of the warming trend which has been observed over time, as well as projected. It also shows that the trend is in fact speeding up – another projection.
The warming climate is already taking an economic toll – NOAA analysis found that “annual natural disasters in the US causing more than a billion dollars of damage have more than quadrupled since the 1980s”. Warming also causes havoc within our ecosystems and the creatures who live in them, throwing off reproductive patterns and schedules which have evolved with the timing of seasons over hundreds of thousands of years.
Snapping turtle females typically lay their eggs between May and September. I know that I have come across females digging nests in May and June. The eggs usually need 70 to 90 days of incubation before they hatch.
With those parameters, the little baby snapper we found a week ago is way out of bounds. The bit of research I have done notes that occasionally a late nest – maybe laid in late fall – can overwinter, but that it has to be a pretty mild winter for the embryos to survive.
I don’t have any way of knowing exactly how this little snapping turtle came to hatch in late April this year. I can’t directly attribute its out-of-season emergence to climate change.
Yet I do know that it is abnormal, in the same way that earlier bloom times and changing migration patterns are abnormal. And I know that we are seeing more of these abnormalities as our climate warms.
As the small snapping turtle swam toward the middle of the river and disappeared in shadows, I saw something else move out the corner of my eye.
I turned my head, and slowly gliding through the murk, swimming parallel to the bank, emerged another snapper. An enormous one, probably close to two feet, head to tail. It slowed to a near stop, roughly in front of me where I stood on the bank, and lifted its head out of the water. I looked at it.
Did it look at me? How can I know?
Yet there it was, where it’s been for a long, long time, regarding the world. The changing world, where a little one just arrived, hoping in its own turtle way to live as long.
