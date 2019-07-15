SLIDESHOW: Landfill employee refurbishes bikes

Watch again

GOSHEN — John Beeson takes most of his lunch breaks at the Elkhart County Landfill to repair bikes he finds in the trash, which he then gives to volunteers in the Elkhart County work release program who need transportation to and from the landfill on C.R. 7.

“Not everybody’s as fortunate as others,” Beeson said. “Coming from that side of the tracks, I know what it’s like.”

After serving about four and a half years in prison, he transferred to the Work Release Center in Goshen through the Community Transition Program. While there, he volunteered at the landfill, he said. He salvages parts from other bikes, or uses his own money to replace harder-to-find pieces.

Ben Mikesell can be reached at ben.mikesell@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 328. Follow him on Twitter at @ben_mikesell.