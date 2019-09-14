GOSHEN — The Goshen Crimson Marching Band Invitational took place Saturday with 13 bands competing and Goshen giving an exhibition performance.

In open class, the results included:

CLASS A

Carroll High School swept all of the captions — Best Visuals, Best Music and Best Effect — and placed first.

Penn High School placed second and Concord third.

CLASS B

Plymouth High School swept all of the captions and placed first.

In second was Northridge High School, third was Elkhart Central and fourth was New Prairie.

CLASS C

Knox Community High School was awarded Best Effect and first place.

In second place was Jimtown, which won Best Visuals and Best Music.

And Wawasee placed third.

CLASS D

Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School, the only competitor in its class, won all captions and first place.

