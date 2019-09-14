GOSHEN — The Goshen Crimson Marching Band Invitational took place Saturday with 13 bands competing and Goshen giving an exhibition performance.
In open class, the results included:
CLASS A
Carroll High School swept all of the captions — Best Visuals, Best Music and Best Effect — and placed first.
Penn High School placed second and Concord third.
CLASS B
Plymouth High School swept all of the captions and placed first.
In second was Northridge High School, third was Elkhart Central and fourth was New Prairie.
CLASS C
Knox Community High School was awarded Best Effect and first place.
In second place was Jimtown, which won Best Visuals and Best Music.
And Wawasee placed third.
CLASS D
Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School, the only competitor in its class, won all captions and first place.
