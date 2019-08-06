CAMDEN CHAFFEE | THE GOSHEN NEWSJacob Shank and Jacob Leininger engage in a rock, paper, scissors contest during the all-school social at Bethany Christian Schools in Goshen on the first day Tuesday.
CAMDEN CHAFFEE | THE GOSHEN NEWSNina Longenecker Fox stands in front of her Spanish II class during the first day of school at Bethany Christian Schools in Goshen Tuesday.
CAMDEN CHAFFEE | THE GOSHEN NEWSElementary schooler students gather in the middle school gymnasium to participate in back-to-school activities during the all-school social Tuesday at Bethany Christian Schools in Goshen on the first day back.
SLIDESHOW: Back to school at Bethany Christian
