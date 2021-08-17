Silver alert issued for Nappanee teen

GOSHEN - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Sara Shapland, age 14, of Nappanee.
Sara is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black shorts and Nike tennis shoes, with a multicolored backpack.
Sara was last seen on Tuesday at 2:59 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Sara Shapland, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.