A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for James David Slough.
The Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of Slough, a 30-year-old white male, 5-feet 7-inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with "racer parts wholesaler" on the left front and back of shirt, silver athletic shorts, tall brown hiking socks and brown over the ankle hiking boots.
Slough, of Warsaw, was last seen Saturday, May 2, at 6 p.m. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.
The sheriff's office posted on social media: "James was last seen in Avon on May 2nd and his vehicle was recently discovered in the Hoosier National Forest."
Anyone with information on James D. Slough is asked to contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office at 574-267-5667 or 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.