GOSHEN — Goshen police are investigating a shooting Thursday that injured a man outside the Lowe’s Home Improvement.
The 26-year-old victim was shot near his hip around 3:45 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release. Investigators set up a crime scene that covered a drive along the side of the store facing Rieth Boulevard back to a wooded area behind the property.
The release shows three men fled the scene in a suspect vehicle. Descriptions of the vehicle or suspects were not provided in the release. The victim's name was also not released.
Rieth Boulevard was closed to traffic as investigators combed the scene. Capt. David Miller said be couldn’t say how long the road, which connects U.S. 33 to C.R. 17, would be closed Thursday while the investigation is underway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.