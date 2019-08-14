UNION, MICHIGAN — A Shipshewana woman died in what police are describing as a swimming accident in Cass County, Michigan, Tuesday evening.
Janelle Miller, 19, was among a group of seven people who went wakeboarding on Long Lake, located north of Bristol across the Indiana-Michigan line. During a break, Miller hopped out of the boat to swim and disappeared a short time later. Other passengers called 911 around 7:30 p.m. when they couldn’t find her, according to a news release from Cass County police.
Officers, firefighters and EMTs searched the lake, and an air ambulance from a hospital in Kalamazoo did a fly-over in the effort to find Miller, police said.
Her body was located around 11 p.m. after members of Cass County’s marine division and dive team officers from nearby Van Buren County began a search.
Police said Miller hadn’t used a life jacket, and alcohol was not a factor.
The incident remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.