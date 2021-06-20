Shipshewana man injured in Michigan plane crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A Shipshewana man was injured in a plane crash in Cass County, Michigan Sunday afternoon.
Ralph Edward Lutes, 68, was the pilot of the crop duster plane which crashed into a wooded area in the 27000 block of Indigan Lane at approximately 1:37 p.m., according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
The plane was crop dusting a nearby potato field with fungicide when it crashed. Lutes was transported to Elkhart for unspecified injuries, according to the release.
The crash remains under investigation by the FAA. Agencies assisting Cass County Sheriff’s Office include Michigan State Police, Edwardsburg Fire, Edwardsburg Ontawa Twp Police Department and SMCAS Ambulance.
