SIX-FOURS-LES-PLAGES, France — While President Donald Trump was addressing the nation Wednesday night about COVID-19, Goshen residents Rachel and Jim Shenk were enjoying their vacation in the south of France in Six-Fours-les-Plages.
They arrived there Tuesday afternoon from Spain.
Originally, their plan was to return home March 19. However, the president’s announcement about not allowing Europeans to travel to the U.S. beginning Friday may impact their travel plans. As Americans, they can return home, but their flight plans might change and there is the possibility of quarantine.
So far, the Shenks’ flight has not been canceled or rescheduled. “We kind of assume that the time might change since they will probably be condensing flights,” Rachel Shenk said. “We are supposed to stay in Paris three nights. Might reconsider that.”
The Shenks did not hear the president’s speech and were surprised by the travel ban.
“We have been contacted by friends about the situation,” Rachel Shenk said through Messenger. “We’re hearing different reports from different people.
“(The) CDC is saying that if you are healthy and not from a Level 3 country, there is no quarantine. We are going with the flow, not knowing how things will change in the next week. And enjoying the warm sun here in Southern France.”
So how are Europeans handling the coronavirus?
“In Spain, one of our apartments had sanitizer and a notice posted about coronavirus. We saw no one with masks in Spain or on our travels here or in the town here. People are doing the elbow bump instead of the traditional kisses on cheek,” she writes. “Our host here says there might be two cases in the next town.
“Mostly, people are going on with their daily lives but washing hands frequently. Outdoor markets are still active. Vendors seem to be washing their hands. We visited two outdoor markets in two different towns. Both were bustling. And we purchased items there.”
Six-Fours-les-Plages is not a large city, but it's about the size of Goshen.
The Shenks have not been overly concerned about the virus. Mostly, they are just trying to remember to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer.
“(Our) concerns (are) mainly focused on our return and possible quarantine,” she writes. “Also, if I will be able to see my mother, who is at Greencroft, upon our return.”
If they do get stuck in France, they are not overly concerned. “We know from experience that the healthcare system is good here and cheaper than in the U.S. So, if we had to stay here we’d work it out.
“I appreciate the people here who are not being thrown in a panic. Staying calm seems to be the best option.”
The Shenks are not alone in their travel concerns.
The coronavirus has been impacting Menno Travel in downtown Goshen since the outbreak in Wuhan, China, a couple of months ago. But almost every day, and especially following President Trump’s speech to the nation Wednesday night, change continues,according to Geof Landis, president and CEO of Menno Travel.
“So, everybody is trying to figure out what’s going on and it’s different with each vendor, both airline, cruise line and tour company,” he said. “And it’s changing hour by hour.”
At Menno Travel, the phones, Landis said, were ringing off the hook and they were getting tons of emails from corporate customers who were deciding whether or not they should travel.
Every situation is different, he pointed out. Some cruise lines are operating as usual, while some are shutting down for 60 days. There is a different rule or a different waiver, just about every day.
“Without getting political,” Landis said, “what happened (Wednesday) night was really confusing. He (Trump) said some things and then changed them. It’s very clear that U.S. residents can come home. It’s not very clear what the airlines are going to do. Can they continue to operate from Europe if the only people who can travel are U.S. citizens, and I think people with a green card too? They’ve reduced schedules dramatically already and so that will be interesting to see what happens. So the good thing for our customers is they have someone to call and sort it all out.”
Those who did not book through Menno Travel will need to call whomever they booked with to get answers or guidance as to what to do.
“So, the one thing that’s really clear is we cannot tell people whether it’s safe to go or not,” Landis said. “We can point people to reliable websites to find out what’s happening where they’re interested in traveling, and then we can help people make an informed decision.
“And one thing that we encourage people to do who have a trip now is don’t make a knee-jerk reaction on canceling a trip,” he said, adding that people are not going to stay home, but they can make an informed decision with the help of a travel agent.
“Every case is individual,” Landis said. “ … We will work with the customer, the traveler, to decide what’s best for them.”
For those who are traveling and have questions, Landis said to check with Menno Travel first. “A lot of things are different after (Wednesday) night as well.”
One thing Landis wanted to point out is that there is a lot of information and misinformation out there.
“On The Today Show this morning, their reporter said that the whole world is a Level 3. That’s false. That’s absolutely false,” Landis said, explaining that the State Department does not do a worldwide threat level. “It’s always country by country or region by region.”
Ultimately, what everyone in the travel industry, including Menno Travel, is concerned about is passenger safety. “Nobody wants to put anybody at risk and we don’t either. That’s our job, to help people make informed decisions and then when they do decide then to follow through with their wishes.”
