INDIANAPOLIS — Ninety-three rural and volunteer fire departments from 46 counties have been awarded more than $319,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Bortner announced Wednesday.
The awards will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires, according to a news release. The grants are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
Recipients were selected based on population density, acres of public wildlands protected, and wildland fire reporting to DNR Fire Control Headquarters. As in past years, emphasis was given to projects that involve the fighting of wildfires.
The awarded grants range from $1,590 to $5,000, the release said. Locally, they include:
- Etna Township Fire and Rescue Service, Kosciusko County, $4,113, for water handling;
- LaGrange Volunteer Fire Department, LaGrange County, $5,000, for wildland fires;
- Albion Volunteer Department, Noble County, $5,000, for safety equipment.
To learn more visit www.in.gov/dnr.
