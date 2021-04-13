WAKARUSA — The presentation of the 2021 Maple Syrup Festival in Wakarusa will signal the revival of many traditions associated with the springtime celebration.
After last year's difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Maple Syrup Festival because of the pandemic, people are more than ready to revel in community camaraderie.
One of those returning traditions will be the queen and sweetheart pageants, featuring four and three candidates respectively. The 2021 contenders for the title of queen are junior high-aged young women from the Wa-Nee district, while the three sweetheart contestants are kindergarten students from the area.
The queen coronation ceremony will take place April 23 at 7 p.m. in the Entertainment Tent. The following participants are in the running for queen:
- Jaden Diane Fear is the daughter of Jayme and Neil Richmond and Kerry Fear, all of Wakarusa. Fear is in the eighth grade and is involved in the Student Council. She is also a member of the Select Singers and the Honors Choir. Fear was one of the leading characters in the recent NorthWood Middle School production of "High School Musical." She attends Wakarusa Missionary Church and is on the worship team. Fear describes herself as kind-hearted, a leader and "clumsy."
- Karlie Hershberger is the daughter of Eric Hershberger and Angie Hershberger of Wakarusa. Hershberger is in the seventh-grade and is involved with cheerleading and softball. Hershberger describes herself as funny, cheerful and helpful.
- Brianna Lanee Lechlitner is the daughter of Sara and Aden Lechlitner of Wakarusa. Lechlitner is in the eighth grade and is on the basketball team and the Wa-Nee Storm softball team. She attends Wakarusa Missionary Church, where she participates in the youth band. Lechlitner participates in the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, where she is involved with many different clubs, including dairy club, dairy feeder calf club, shooting sports of archery, rifle and shotgun, and Knee Deep in 4-H clubs of cake decorating, consumer clothing and photography. She is also the current president of the Guernsey Club. She describes herself as funny, responsible and caring.
- Kloe Marie Mills is the daughter of Mike and Brittany Mills of Nappanee. She is in the eighth grade and is on the middle school swim and dive teams, and she is also in choir. She plays on the Puma soccer team as well. Mills attends First Church of God in Nappanee. She describes herself as passionate, eccentric, and ambitious.
Those vying for the sweetheart crown include the following:
- Zoe Cook is the daughter of Zach and Angie Cook of Goshen. Cook is 6 years old and is a student in Megan Beron's kindergarten class at Wakarusa Elementary. Cook has a younger sibling, Arrow. She loves many different things, such as drawing, painting, singing and dancing. Cook loves to play volleyball and demonstrate her karate moves. Her favorite subjects in school are gym and math. Her favorite colors are pink, purple, rose gold and "all the glitter." Her favorite animal is a zebra. Cook's favorite way to spend her time is playing games such as Uno, Sorry, Monopoly, and working on puzzles with her mom and aunt.
- Callahan Mae Dennin is the daughter of Shawn and Britney Dennin of Wakarusa. Dennin is 5 years old and a student in Anni Boocher's kindergarten class. Dennin is the youngest of three siblings. She loves all kinds of sports and enjoys gymnastics. Dennin is a member of Fearnow's Tumbling and Cheerleading. She attends church at Wakarusa Missionary Church and Maple City Chapel on Sundays. Callahan has four dogs and wants to be a dog groomer when she grows up.
- Evelyn Elaine Stephenson is the daughter of Chase A. Stephenson and Emily Rice of Wakarusa. Stephenson is 6 years old and a student in McKenna Mikel's kindergarten class. She is the middle child of two siblings. Stephenson loves to sing, dance, draw, and ride her bike. She also loves to spend time at her Grandma Lisa's house on Saturdays.
