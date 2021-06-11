STATEHOUSE – Local students preparing to become teachers are among this year’s recipients of the state’s Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to Elkhart County state representatives.
The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation enacted by the Indiana General Assembly, awards $7,500 annually to 200 high-achieving students who commit to teaching in the state for at least five years after graduating college, according to an Indiana House Republicans news release.
“This scholarship encourages more students to follow their dreams and pursue a career as a teacher,” said State Rep. Doug Miller (R-Elkhart) in the release. “By alleviating some of the financial burden that comes with paying for a college education, these students will be able to dedicate more time and energy to their studies, so they are prepared to lead their own classroom upon graduation.”
More than 400 students applied, and these local students are among this year’s 200 scholarship recipients:
• Axel Brown, Goshen High School;
• Mariela Esparza, Elkhart Memorial High School;
• Jaci Hochstetler, North Wood High School;
• Rose Pankoke, Concord Community High School;
• Cassandre Thrash, Elkhart Memorial High School;
• Anna Turpin, Jimtown High School; and
• Blake Wilmot, North Wood High School.
“We have so many great schools in our area producing top-notch students like this year’s scholarship recipients,” said State Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury) in the release. “A passionate teacher can leave a lasting impression on their students. That’s exactly what we hope to see these future educators do, take the passion for learning they picked up in the classroom and instill it even more kids.”
Those qualifying for the renewable scholarship totaling up to $30,000 must graduate in the highest 20 percent of their high school class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT.
“Receiving this scholarship is a great accomplishment and takes commitment to academic success,” said State Rep. Curt Nisly (R-Milford) in the release. “Congratulations to these prospective teachers. I hope to see many of them in back in Elkhart County classrooms in the future.”
To learn more and apply for the next round of scholarships opening in the fall, visit LearnMoreIndiana.org/nextteacher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.