INDIANAPOLIS — In one of the last bills of the 2021 session, the two-year state budget received some of the most bipartisan support in recent years. Across both chambers, just five members voted against the Republican-sponsored bill after a last-minute $1.9 billion infusion of new money into K-12 education.
Two House Republicans and three Senate Democrats voted against the bill, with Democrats acknowledging it would pass but trying to draw attention to the continual diversion of public education funds to charter schools.
“It was a good budget for Democrats to work with because it aligns really nicely with the priorities that we set out in the beginning of the session,” House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said. “I think … we can feel satisfied that we got a lot of things accomplished.”
The bill requires schools dedicate at least 45% of their tuition funding toward teacher pay, which ranks 38th in the nation, and urges schools to pay a minimum $40,000 salary.
Based on the new funding, the Indiana School Board Association estimated that teachers on average could see a $3,252 raise.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with the budget,” Sen Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, said, talking about budget provisions beyond the K-12 funding. “I think really the ability to pay down our debt obligations are huge and pivotal moments in the state … I think it’s going to free up lots of different possibilities for us.”
Many Democrats credited President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan for the state’s speedy recovery but Republicans didn’t give the same praise.
“The reality is this: if it wasn’t for the American Rescue Plan, we would not be able to make the investments that we’re doing today,” Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said. “Because of the federal investments in Indiana, we will be stronger.”
Another of the final bills passed, House Bill 1405, included language prohibiting government entities from issuing “vaccine passports” or requiring one.
Author Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne, said the bill didn’t prohibit anyone from carrying a card verifying their vaccination status if they wanted to do so.
“(But) under this bill, state and local units could not (ask to see that card) but anybody else could,” Carbaugh said.
Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis, said he would vote against the bill, which regulates several insurance provisions, for several reasons including the vaccine provision.
“This is the United States of America and it’s 2021 – there’s no such thing as an immunization passport (here),” DeLaney said.
The bill passed the House 88-10 and passed the Senate 48-1.
Though lawmakers left Indianapolis and returned home Thursday, the session isn’t over.
Language in House Bill 1372 allows lawmakers to informally end their 2021 session without sine die, meaning they can call themselves back into session without waiting for the governor to declare a formal special session.
Legislators chose this route because of COVID-19 delays for redistricting data, which won’t be distributed to states until this fall. The bill allows legislators to stay “in” session until Nov. 15, hopefully giving them enough time to redraw districts after receiving census data.
