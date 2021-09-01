August was a brutal month for many Elkhart County lawns.
It was humid, hot and dry for the most part. Encouraged by the weather, three lawn diseases, Necrotic Leaf Spot, Summer Patch, and Pythium, took over a number of lawns. Then late in August, armyworms marched across many lawns, pastures and forages all over the county, eating plants down to a nubbin and moving on for something to eat.
So, what to do? There is a possibility your brown lawn might recover, and to do so, it’s going to need water. I would start with a good deep soaking. Turf needs water, and we have not had much recently. When you water turf, apply 1 to 1.5 inches in a good thorough soaking. Shallow watering encourages disease and shallow roots. Deep watering encourages deep roots, and with healthy turf, deep roots are the key.
For those with an irrigation system, an inch of water will take a while to apply. If you are used to daily sprinkling, you will need to adjust your mindset. Set out some coffee cups in the lawn to measure the water output, and don’t shut off the water until you have an inch plus of water in them. Remember how long it took to apply the inch of water and reset your irrigation system to apply that amount every 3-5 days.
A few days after a deep watering, if the brown lawn is still alive, you should see some regrowth beginning to pop up. If not, you may need to consider reseeding. This Purdue publication outlines the steps to successful reseeding: https://bit.ly/3t4DjxK
September is also the most important month to fertilize a lawn. For established lawns, it is best to apply fertilizers that contain 25 to 50 percent slow release N. This promotes summer recovery, crowds out weeds, maximizes green color, and prepares the turf for winter, all without a growth surge.
September is also a good time to work on those pesky broadleaf weeds like dandelion, violets, clover and plantain. A mid-September application of a three way mix of 2,4-D, mecoprop and dicamba, commonly sold in many garden sections, will do a lot more for those weeds than an application in May when the dandelions are flowering. Just remember: do not to apply this herbicide to newly seeded grass, areas to plan to reseed, or just before you irrigate or rains are expected.
Mowing is important, too. The key is to mow high. The higher you mow, the deeper the roots, and the healthier the plants. Mowing at 3-3.5 inches is recommended. Mowing high helps to crowd out weeds, too.
Try to mow more frequently rather than just on the weekends. The rule of thumb for healthy turf is never remove more than 1/3 of the blade on a given mowing. A yard mowed to 3 inches in height should be mowed again when it reaches 4.5 inches tall. And do not forget to sharpen the blade several times a summer to give the cuts a nice crisp appearance.
Purdue Extension has a large number of lawn care publications on these subjects, and more at https://turf.purdue.edu/homeowner-publications/
