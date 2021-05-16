Sensing the wonders of rhubarb

My morning walks this week leave me full of wonder.
Overnight low temperatures bring strident blue skies and with them a clear mind as though a wave has washed ashore and back out to the ocean leaving a smooth, clean path. At the park, the scent of honeysuckle fills the air and the birds couldn’t be happier.
I feel a renewed energy. It comes out of the ground and pushes up through me. There are so many things waiting out there for me to get to.
I’m excited about the possibilities. At the market, vendors offer plant starts and flowers as well as spring vegetables like rhubarb and asparagus. Baking and cooking take on a renewed passion with local fresh produce finally available again.
I remember rhubarb as a child: it gave off a very specific smell when the stalks were cut into and slightly scared me with the mysterious reminder from my mother to cut the leaves off and put them way back in the garden corner where neither we nor animals would get into them. “The leaves are poisonous,” she would tell me as we went back into the kitchen and washed our hands after cutting the stalks.
My child’s mind tried to understand how something so good could also be so bad. I loved the giant ruffled leaves that I imagined as roofs for small creatures below. And the brilliant reds and pinks of the tips that turned to just a blush and faded into speckled green.
Yet the best part came later when we cut the rhubarb into small pieces and cooked it to make compote or put it into rhubarb pie.
This week, I took out my two bunches of rhubarb, washed it and cut it into small pieces with my sharp red-handled knife to make my favorite recipe, rhubarb crunch.
I use the one from my old Mennonite Community Cookbook. It probably dates back to seventy or more years ago! I adapted it by adding some whole wheat flour and regular rolled oats, decreasing the sugar somewhat, increasing the rhubarb because who doesn’t want more rhubarb (!) and using dark brown sugar instead of regular brown sugar. Something about that tart rhubarb flavor coupled with brown sugar and butter and crunchy oats and then eaten warm makes me weak in the knees. The first bite is everything I hoped for and the next ones as well. If you know me, you can hear me making sounds as I eat spoonful after spoonful...I love this once a year ritual.
Next week, I’ll be into asparagus and before I know it, strawberries will be here. It’s time to make the most of earth’s bounty.
Rhubarb Crunch
Mix in a medium bowl until crumbly:
½ c. whole wheat flour
½ c. unbleached wheat flour
¾ c. regular rolled oats
1 c. dark brown sugar
½ c. melted butter
1 t. cinnamon
6 c. diced rhubarb
Combine the following in a saucepan:
3/4 c. white sugar
2 T. cornstarch
1 c. water
1 t. pure vanilla extract
Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until it bubbles and turns thick and clear.
Press half of the crumbs in a greased 12 inch ceramic pie pan. Spread rhubarb over the crumbs. Pour hot mixture evenly over rhubarb. Top with remaining crumb mixture. Bake at 350° for 55 minutes.
