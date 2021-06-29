The Elkhart County 4-H Fair Senior Queen contestants have been finalized.
Contestants will compete at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, at Sauder Hall on the Goshen College Campus.
The Elkhart County 4-H Fair Senior Queen Pageant celebrates those that have “reached the age of elegance,” according to a news release. The pageant is open to females who are at least 60 years of age by the opening day of the fair.
Each contestant must be a U.S. Citizen and be sponsored by an Elkhart County business, organization, group, or individual. Contestants may reside in a county outside of Elkhart County if it is an adjoining Indiana county and if the majority of her activities are in Elkhart County.
CANDIDATES
Ramona Huber, Ms. Elkhart County Extension Homemakers, has married to Roy for 51 years.
They have three children, 11 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Besides being active with the family she still keeps busy with her 5-D diamond painting, reads books, play in the dirt and dances to all kinds of music — and there is still enough time to travel with Roy.
Ramona has been actively involved in IEHA and Elkhart County Extension Homemakers for over 40 years. She has held all the positions on the Elkhart County Extension Homemakers Board and held District Representative for the Northern Indiana District.
Ramona believes in two lines in the club creed; ’that we endeavor to pass on to others that which has benefited us and the greatest institution in the world, the Home.’
Rowena Miller, Ms. Elkhart County 4-H Poultry Club, is married to Philip.
They have two children and eight grandchildren. She enjoys reading, cooking, playing the piano and flute, gardening and crafts. She also enjoys traveling and learning about our country and its history.
She enjoys attending her church, reading the Bible, and singing in the choir. Rowena was a Language Arts Teacher in the middle school before she retired. She then taught English as a Second Language. Rowena has fun spending time with friends and family, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Gloria Lantz, Ms. Greencroft Inc., Goshen, has two children and four grandchildren. Gloria was born in London, Ontario, Canada and after several moves made her way to Indiana
Gloria has enjoyed traveling to Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala on a Mission trip and Mexico City. Her weekly activities include walks, visiting with neighbors and friends, volunteering at the Health Unit at Greencroft where she assists residents with meals, takes residents vital signs, and delivers residents mail.
She is also active in the Goshen Community at large with friends who need to be taken to appointments, assist with errands, or just need a visit. Gloria participates in the Creative Fabric Arts Classes, enjoys reading historical fiction, history and biographies, and Masterpiece TV. Before retirement she works in various fields of Nursing.
Gloria is a member at St. Mary’s Orthodox church. She cherishes time spent with family and friends and the outdoors, especially a bit of gardening with flowers.
Cathy Van Huystee, Ms Ryan’s Place, is married to John.
They have blended family with four children and five grandchildren. Cathy stays busy with many volunteer endeavors which include Ryan’s Place, church activities, and Extension Homemakers. She enjoys crafts, card making and scrap booking. She and her husband enjoy traveling to visit their families in Colorado and New Mexico.
Before retiring, Cathy was a speech therapist with Elkhart County Special Education Cooperative, working with preschool through high school age students. Cathy is a member of both the Elkhart County and Indiana Retired Teachers Associations, as well as Elkhart County Extension Homemakers Association.
Michelle Blough, Ms Elkhart County Farm Bureau, Inc., has two children and five grandchildren. She serves on the Farm Bureau Board and volunteers at Farm Bureau events.
Michelle sings in the choir and helps with children’s activities as a member of Goshen City Church of the Brethren. She is a member and secretary for Four Seasons Extension Homemakers Club.
Michelle recently concluded her term as the District Secretary-Treasurer for the Michigan City District of the Indiana Extension Homemakers Association. She serves on the board and is the Recording Secretary of Ryan’s Place, a center for grieving children, teens and families based in Goshen.
Before retiring in 2014, Michelle taught primary grades at Concord East Side Elementary School. She worked as a guest teacher from 2015 to 2020. She is a member of Button Keepers and Jacksonian button clubs. Michelle enjoys reading, gardening, traveling, yoga, doing embroidery, and spending time with her family.
Irene Rossi, Ms Benchmark Cleaning, is married to Terry. They have seven children, 21 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Irene has been a school bus driver for 21 years. She pursues her many interests which include church activities, gardening, pulling weeds, flowers, canning, music, and helps a variety of animals, even skunks, by living trapping and relocating.
She loves other peoples ‘unloveables.’ Irene has worn many hats and some include security guard, Tupperware dealer, bookkeeper, camp cook, baker, and care giver. She is proud of her nick name ‘Skunklady’ and ‘Farmerette.’ She has been a youth Sponsor at church, church board, ADEC Volunteer, Skunk educational programs, taking in strays and fostering.
