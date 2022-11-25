ELKHART — Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary (AMBS) will offer both distance-friendly and campus courses during the coming semester (Jan. 10 – April 28, 2023). Most of the graduate-level courses are three credit hours.
Upcoming distance-friendly courses include:
• The Epistle to the Romans, with Drew Strait, PhD
• Faith Formation and Spirituality: Adults and Seniors, with Andy Brubacher Kaethler, PhD
• Gender and the Bible, with Susannah Larry, PhD
• Global Anabaptist-Mennonite History and Theology, with Jamie Pitts, PhD
• Human Sexuality and Christian Ethics, with Malinda Elizabeth Berry, PhD
• Spiritual Practices: Water of Life — Creation, Conservation, and Faith (one credit hour; five sessions only), with Janeen Bertsche Johnson, MDiv
Upcoming campus courses include:
• Religion, Conflict, and Peace, with Joe Liechty, PhD
• Somatic Spiritual Practices (one credit hour; seven sessions only), with Leah Thomas, PhD
See the full list of courses and their descriptions at ambs.edu/upcoming-courses. Register online by Jan. 3.
Non-admitted students get 50% off their first three credit hours.