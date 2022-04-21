ELKHART — Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary will offer the following graduate-level courses during its upcoming annual Intensive Term.
Hybrid courses consist of online work (May–July) and one intensive week of in-person learning in June on the AMBS campus in Elkhart:
● Christian Leadership in the 21st Century with Rebecca Slough, PhD (online May 9 – July 22; in person June 6–11)
● Ethics and Practice of Forgiveness: When Polarization Persists in Church and Society, a special course taught by Al Fuertes, PhD (online May 9 – July 22; in person June 13–18; open to auditors)
● History of Christian Spirituality with Andy Brubacher Kaethler, PhD (online May 9 – July 22; in person June 6–11)
Campus courses meet in person on campus in Elkhart, following COVID-safe protocols:
● Biblical Storytelling with Allan Rudy-Froese, PhD (in person May 9–20, Monday–Friday, 8:30–11:30 a.m.; open to auditors)
● Practicing and Embodying Nonviolence with Malinda Elizabeth Berry, PhD (in person May 9–26, Monday–Friday, 8:30–11:30 a.m.; also available via live videoconference for students at a distance during these times; open to auditors)
● Spiritual Practices: Trees of Life with Janeen Bertsche Johnson, MDiv (in person June 3–4; one credit hour; also available as a noncredit retreat)
These courses are entry-level courses without prerequisites. Nonadmitted students get 50% off their first three credit hours. Tuition for all Intensive Term courses is due Monday.
View course descriptions and register online at ambs.edu/upcoming-courses.
