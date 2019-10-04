ATWOOD — Ethanol alcohol shifting inside a trailer caused the trailer and the semi hauling it to overturn and catch fire at 6:24 p.m. Thursday.
According to Kosciusko County Sheriff’s officers, the semitractor-trailer was headed north on C.R. 800 West, north of C.R. 400 North, hauling 7,700 gallons of ethanol alcohol. The semi’s tires dropped off the shoulder of C.R. 800 West and the driver overcorrected, officers reported. This caused the ethanol to slosh within the tank. The trailer disconnected from the tractor and both units rolled over several times, igniting a fire, investigators reported.
The fuel began to burn and spread to a nearby field.
The driver was able to exit the vehicle with only minor injuries, officers reported.
Responding agencies included: the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office, Lutheran EMS, Kosciusko County Emergency Management, the American Red Cross, Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Kosciusko County Highway Department, and fire departments from Atwood, Etna Green, Nappanee, Bourbon and Winona Lake.
