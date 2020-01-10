The investigation is ongoing into the death of a tractor-trailer driver in Goshen Thursday.
The truck, driven by Bobby Fischer, 56, of Appleton, Wisconsin, drove off the road in the 900 block of East Lincoln Avenue and struck trees and brush around 9:50 a.m., Goshen police said in a report. Witnesses traveling behind Fischer’s truck provided information about the crash, saying his brake lights never came on.
Fischer was trapped in vehicle debris and had to be removed by firefighters, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Elkhart County Coroner James Elliott said an autopsy was performed Friday and results are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.