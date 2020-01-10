Tractor Trailor Crash on 900 Blook of East Lincoln St.

Goshen firefighters and police officers assess the scene of a tractor-trailer crash in the 900 block of East Lincoln Street Thursday morning. The driver, Bobby Fischer, 56, of Appleton, Wisconsin, died at the scene.

 Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News

The investigation is ongoing into the death of a tractor-trailer driver in Goshen Thursday.

The truck, driven by Bobby Fischer, 56, of Appleton, Wisconsin, drove off the road in the 900 block of East Lincoln Avenue and struck trees and brush around 9:50 a.m., Goshen police said in a report. Witnesses traveling behind Fischer’s truck provided information about the crash, saying his brake lights never came on.

Fischer was trapped in vehicle debris and had to be removed by firefighters, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elkhart County Coroner James Elliott said an autopsy was performed Friday and results are pending.

