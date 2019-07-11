39 seeking 4-H Fair queen title

GOSHEN — The Elkhart County 4-H Fair Queen Pageant will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Fairfield High School auditorium, 67530 U.S. 33.
Admission is $5 per person with children ages 5 and younger admitted free.
The queen will participate in many of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair events, which begins July 19.
Contestants seeking the 4-H crown are:
Kylie Weaver
Kylie Weaver is Miss 4-H Guernsey Club.
The 18-year-old Goshen resident is a senior at NorthWood High School.
She plans on studying animal science and veterinary medicine after she graduates.
Her 4-H experience includes: Reserve showmanship winner 2018 Indiana State Fair Milking Shorthorn, first-place Novice Animal Science Demonstration at Indiana FFA district leadership in 2018 and All-County Dairy Judging Junior Competition winner 2015. She is also a swimming instructor and a volunteer through her youth group, mission trips and her FFA chapter.
She is the daughter of Lyle and Carla Weaver.
Samantha Markham
Samantha Markham is Miss Stitch It Up 4-H Club.
The 16-year-old Goshen resident is a junior at NorthWood High School.
She plans on studying veterinary medicine after she graduates.
She is a seven-time state champion in Horse Bowl, two-time state champion in Senior Demonstration (speech) and was the 2018 National Arabian Horse Youth Association Hippology champion.
She is the daughter of Rosanne Markham and the late Dr. David Markham.
Faith Adam
Faith Adam is Miss 4-H Jersey Club.
The 18-year-old Goshen resident is a senior at Fairfield High School.
She plans on studying food science after she graduates.
Her dairy experience includes: Indiana Dairy Youth Academy, 4-H Academy at Purdue University (2017 and 2018) and has been employed at Knollbrook Farm.
She is a 10-year member of the Elkhart County 4-H Club, 10-year member of the Elkhart County Dairy Feeder Calf Club and was the 2018 Elkhart County Senior Dairy Clipping Champion.
She is the daughter of John and Cynthia Adam.
Nicolette Woods
Nicolette Woods is Miss Kind Clover Club.
The 17-year-old resident of Goshen is a home-schooled junior, planning on studying either business or the arts after she graduates.
Her 4-H experience includes: Participation in various clubs including, rabbit, dairy, poultry, shooting sports and fishing. She was also the secretary of Kind Clovers in 2016 and 2017 and the vice president in 2018.
She is the daughter of Patrick and Dawn Woods.
Mackenzie Bergman
Mackenzie Bergman is Miss 4-H Dairy Club.
The 19-year-old resident of Nappanee is a freshman athletic training major at Franklin College. She graduated from NorthWood High School.
Her 4-H experience includes being a member of the 4-H Dairy Club.
She is the daughter of Eric and Rita Bergman.
Morgan Sanchez
Morgan Sanchez is Miss 4-H Lamb Club.
The 18-year-old New Paris resident is a freshman nursing student at Indiana Wesleyan University. She is a graduate of Fairfield High School.
Her 4-H achievements include Elkhart County Lamb Club vice president (2017-2018), Elkhart County Lamb Club president (2018-2019) and 2018 Elkhart County Fair Queen nominee.
She is also an active student athlete.
She is the daughter Scott and Michelle Sanchez.
Kimberly Blosser
Kimberly Blosser is Miss A-1 Security.
The 19-year-old Goshen resident is currently pursuing a career in phlebotomy.
Her 4-H experience includes participation in Lamb Club, Shooting Club, gift wrapping, cooking, cake decorating and Mini – 4H.
She is the daughter of Anthony and Alicia Blosser.
Vivian Lehman
Vivian Lehman is Miss Happy Clovers Club.
The 17-year-old Elkhart resident is a senior at Elkhart Christian Academy and Elkhart Area Career Center. She plans on attending Grace College to study cosmetology and entrepreneurial management.
Her 4-H experience includes participation in Happy Clovers and Dog Club.
She is the daughter of William and Tracy Lehman.
Grace Caffee
Grace Caffee is Miss 4-H Dairy Feeder Calf Club.
The 17-year-old Middlebury resident is a junior at Clinton Christian. She plans on attending Purdue University to study agricultural engineering.
Her 4-H experience includes Miss Dairy Feeder Calf 2019, County Public Speaking Award, Reserve Grand Champion Feeder Calf and Junior Showmanship winner.
She is the daughter of Joe and Cheryl Caffee.
Mia Wellington
Mia Wellington is Miss Wellington & Weddell Eye Care.
The 17-year-old Goshen resident is a senior at NorthWood High School. She plans on attending Indiana University to study biology.
Her 4-H experience includes: Four-time Horse Bowl champion, 2018 National Arabian Horse Youth Association champion, Dog Club member and Shooting Sport participant.
She is the daughter of Karen and Dr. Jim Wellington.
Kali Wolf
Kali Wolf is Miss Four Sum Acres.
The 17-year-old Milford resident is a senior at Northridge High School. She plans to earn an undergraduate degree from Bethel College and then continue her education by going to medical school.
Her 4-H experience includes photographer for the Rabbit Club, Rabbit Club secretary and vice president among winning many awards.
She is the daughter of Cliff and Lisa Wolf.
Maria Nisly
Maria Nisly is Miss Fairfield Pioneers.
The 18-year-old Milford resident is a freshman at IUPUI studying English Education.
She is a 10-year member of the Elkhart County 4-H Club.
She is the daughter of Curt and Mary Nisly.
Cailee Hines
Cailee Hines is Miss 4-H Saddle Club.
The 17-year-old Elkhart resident is a senior at Concord High School. After graduating, she plans on attending Ohio Technical College to study diesel mechanics.
Her 4-H experience includes: winner of the Jim Garner award and the Cindy McCluckie award.
She is the daughter of Todd and Lottie Hines.
Elena Mark
Elena Mark is Miss Busy Bobcats
The 17-year-old Elkhart resident is a senior at Elkhart Memorial High School. She plans on attending Indiana University’s South Bend campus to study Business and English.
She is the daughter of Annette Long and Terry Mark.
Mackenzie Grueser
Mackenzie Grueser is Miss Mackenzie Grueser
The 17-year-old New Paris resident is a senior at NorthWood High School.
Her 4-H includes involvement in foods, model, photography, fine arts and rockets.
She is the daughter of Jeremy and Nikki Grueser.
Madeline Bailey
Madeline Bailey is Miss 4-H Knee Deep Club.
The 19-year-old Wakarusa resident is a graduate of NorthWood High School. She plans on attending Ivy Tech to study agriculture science education (K-8).
Her 4-H experience includes involvement in Knee Deep club, FFA and dairy, swine, poultry and goat.
She is the daughter of Patti and Paul Bailey.
Kayli Prough
Kayli Prough is Miss Getaway Salon.
The 19-year-old Shipshewana resident is a graduate of Westview High School and is currently a sophomore at Indiana University’s South Bend campus studying special education.
She has received numerous 4-H achievement awards.
She is the daughter of Ryan and Jennifer Prough.
Mackenzie Bobeck
Mackenzie Bobeck is Miss Cross Hart Farms.
The 20-year-old Millersburg resident is a Fairfield graduate, currently attending Ivy Tech to study business management.
Her 4-H involvement includes photography, Goat Club, Swine Club, Art and Dairy Feeder Calf Club.
She is the daughter Debra and Douglas Bobeck.
Taylar McKinley
Taylar McKinley is Miss Lil G Photography.
The 20-year-old Elkhart resident is a Concord High School graduate and is currently a junior at Goshen College, studying elementary and special education.
Her 4-H involvement includes: president of Crystal Valley Clovers Club, president of Camera Corps Club and president of Genealogy Club.
She is the daughter of Pat McKinley.
Kara Pounds
Kara Pounds is Miss Ruoff Home Mortgage-Samantha Conrad.
The 19-year-old Syracuse resident is a sophomore at Fairfield High School. She plans on attending Purdue University to study animal sciences with a concentration in pre-veterinary medicine, with a minor in biological sciences.
Her 4-H involvement includes: animal preparation, learned how to successfully raise animals for meat production, has experience handling hogs and lambs in a professional and safe manner and served as 4-H project building volunteer.
She is the daughter of Marlys Prough.
Madeline Gawthrop
Madeline Gawthrop is Miss 4-H Swine Club.
The 17-year-old New Paris resident is a senior at Fairfield High School.
Her 4-H experience includes: swine, foods, beef, dairy feeder, jewelry and rabbit.
She is the daughter of Jon and Brenda Gawthrop.
Melody Goddard
Melody Goddard is Miss Foundations-4-Life Club.
The 19-year-old Elkhart resident is a graduate of Penn High School. She plans to attend cosmetology school.
Her 4-H experience includes: Foundations 4-Life Club president and Elkhart County 4-H performing arts contestant, musical and non-musical. She also has been very active in state fair activities, including Indiana State 4-H band member, Youth Leadership Group Advisor, Youth Leadership delegate and Fashion Revue.
She is the daughter of James and Carolyn Goddard.
Kelsey McIntosh
Kelsey McIntosh is Miss 4-H Media Club.
The 16-year-old Goshen resident is a junior at Bethany Christian High School.
Her 4-H experience includes: two-year vice-president of Boys & Girls 4-H club and reserve champion for jewelry project.
She is the daughter of Richelle Johnson and Gene McIntosh.
Alison Robinson
Alison Robinson is Miss Affairs to Remember.
The 18-year-old Middlebury resident is a senior at Northridge High School. After graduation, she plans on attending IUPUI to study biology.
Her 4-H activities include work with show cattle and sewing.
She is the daughter of Andrew and Jeanette Robinson.
Brityna VanHooser
Brityna VanHooser is Miss Balloon Express.
The 19-year-old Goshen resident is a graduate of Goshen High School and currently a sophomore at Grace College studying media arts.
She is the daughter of Brant and Angela VanHooser.
Grace McCoy
Grace McCoy is Miss Schwartz Electric.
The 19-year-old Etna Green resident is a graduate of NorthWood High School, currently attending Purdue University to study agriculture communication and entrepreneurship.
Her 4-H involvement includes: Beef Club and 4-H Dairy Feeder Calf Club.
She is the daughter of Josh and Lana McCoy.
Olivia Hart
Olivia Hart is Miss 4-H Junior Leaders Club.
The 16-year-old Bristol resident is a junior at Fairfield High School. After graduation, she plans on becoming a real estate agent.
She is active in the 4-H Junior Leaders Club.
She is the daughter of Tom and Melissa Hart.
Grace Sigsbee
Grace Sigsbee is Miss 4-H Poultry Club.
The 16-year-old Bristol resident is a junior at Elkhart Central High School. After graduation, she plans on attending Ball State University to study forensic psychology.
Her 4-H involvement consists of: president (2018), vice president (2017), secretary (2016) and treasurer of the Poultry Club (2015) and 4-H’er of the Year in 2015.
She is the daughter of Laura and Don Sigsbee.
Kaelyn Pinch
Kaelyn Pinch is Miss ESJO Detective Bureau.
The 16-year-old Elkhart resident is a junior at Elkhart Central High School and plans on pursuing a major in either architecture or pre-law.
She is a member of the 4-H Poultry Club.
Pinch is the daughter of Joseph and Abby Pinch.
Molly Jones
Molly Jones is Miss Arbonne.
The 17-year-old Leesburg resident is a senior at Wawasee High School. She plans on studying nursing in college.
Her 4-H experience includes: Saddle Club member and photography.
She is the daughter of Lori Jones and the late Stephen Jones.
Morgan Alexander
Morgan Alexander is Miss Eby’s Evergreen.
The 20-year-old Bristol resident is a Fairfield High School graduate and currently a junior at Purdue University, studying agriculture education.
Her 4-H experience includes: fair board apprentice, Saddle Club member, Pony Club officer and junior leader livestock advisory board.
She is the daughter of Jeff and Stacy Alexander.
Mallory Wood
Mallory Wood is Miss Boys & Girls 4-H Club
The 16-year-old Goshen resident is a junior at Goshen High School.
Her 4-H activities include: Being an eight-year member of the Boys & Girls Club 4-H Club and being president of the club, 4-H Saddle Club.
She is the daughter of Crystal and Ralph Wood.
Alexis J. Griman
Alexis Griman is Miss Kantz Farms
She is 17 years old and lives in Elkhart. She is a senior at Elkhart Memorial High School.
Her 4-H experience includes: secretary of the Rabbit Club.
She is the daughter of June Donovan and Robert Griman.
Andelisia Henry
Andelisia Henry is Miss 4-H Rabbit Club
She is 18 years old and lives in Osceola. She is a freshman at Penn High School. Her parents are Angela and Hoy Henry.
Her 4-H activities include: A 10-year member of the 4-H Rabbit Club; Dog Club; and Shooting Sports Club; being a 4-H mentor.
Christina Hickman
Christina Hickman is Miss Elkhart County 4-H Goat Club.
Hickman is 18 and lives in Middlebury. She is a freshman at Northridge High School.
Her 4-H activities include: Seven years of 4-H participation and having completed 23 projects in one year.
Her parents are Stefanie and James Hickman.
McKynze Miller
McKynze Miller is Miss Elkhart County 4-H Beef Club.
She is 18 and lives in Goshen. Miller is a graduate of NorthWood High School and will attend Huntington University in the fall.
Her 4-H activities include: 4-H Beef Club 10-year member, 4-H Dairy Feeder Calf Club 10-year member and Elkhart County Junior Livestock Board member.
Millers is the daughter of Dawn and Rick Miller.
Brandi Smith
Brandi Smith is Miss Goshen-Go-Getters.
She is 18 and lives in Goshen. Smith is a Goshen High School graduate and will be a freshman at Manchester University in the fall.
Her 4-H activities include: Goshen-Go-Getters 4-H Club, plus several projects including collections, jewelry, fine arts, ceramics, miscellaneous crafts and recycling.
Smith is the daughter of Terry Smith and Lisa Ortiz.
Katie Schwartz
Katie Schwartz is Miss Elkhart County 4-H Dog Club.
She is 17 and lives in New Paris. She is a Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School graduate, who upon graduation through dual credits from Ivy Tech received certification as a veterinarian assistant.
Her 4-H activities include: 10-year member; Dog Club, 10 years; ceramics; photography; Jacksonians 4-H Club; gift wrapping; and sewing. She also received the 4-H I Dare You Award in 2018 and was 4-H Dog Club champion for eight years.
Schwartz is the daughter of Tim and Dorothy Schwartz.
Emily Parcell
Emily Parcell is Miss J&E River Bend Farms.
She is 18 and resides in Goshen. The Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School graduate is a freshman at Samford University in Alabama.
Her 4-H activities include: Swine Club, Dairy Feeder Calf Club and Consumer Clothing. She received the Kim Christofeno Award in 2018, received the Herdsmanship Award in Dairy Feeder Calf and champion in the Hereford division, won sweepstakes in Home and Family Arts and her consumer clothing entry was a state selection.
Parcell is the daughter of Deb and David Parcell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.