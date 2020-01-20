GOSHEN — The weather outside may have been frightful, but local gardeners were thinking spring this weekend as they sought seeds and talked plants at Goshen College.
The school’s Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center hosted the second annual Michiana Regional Seed Swap Saturday. Area gardeners explored seeds from a variety of locally sourced vegetables and plants, made trades, talked shop and consulted with vendors.
The event’s primary purposes sought to educate home gardeners of all stripes — from those with small backyard plots to those on a larger scale covering a few acres — on seed diversity and seed saving, and to encourage them to rely on seeds cultivated from the region, said Marcos Stoltzfus, the center’s director of environmental education outreach.
Stoltzfus explained gardeners could experience tastier or more productive results from plants they grow from seeds that have a history with this area versus seeds that are more adapted to other regions.
“The idea behind seed saving is that you can source your seeds from lots of different places. And if you buy seeds from a national company, that seed might’ve been grown in Arizona, for example. And that plant might not be very well adapted to grow here in our climate,” Stoltzfus said. “Whereas, if you’re getting seeds from somebody who’s grown that same plant year-after-year here, then that plant is going to be better suited to grow here.”
Vegetables and grains, including corn, rice or wheats, tend to be the big draw for seed swap participants, he said. The event also featured seeds from native plants and wildflowers.
Jill Claasen sorted through seed packets and jars on tables set up in the college’s church-chapel for the event. After recently moving to Goshen, Claasen said she plans to start a garden and took advantage of the event to decide what she wants to grow.
“It’ll be an experiment. We’ll see what comes up.”
Aaron Shepard of Shipshewana, meanwhile, sought to broaden his gardening horizons. As a longtime hobbyist in the field, no pun intended, he was in search of new challenges.
“I’m looking for more of the rare or harder-to-find items,” Shepard said.
Stoltzfus said turnout for the event was comparable to last year, and more vendors attended.
“We were able to attract a few more vendors from further afield who were able to make it on a snowy day this time around,” Stoltzfus said.
He guessed the weather, between Friday night’s snow storm and Saturday morning’s rain, probably affected turnout.
