EAST CHICAGO — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a boat with four occupants on board capsized on Lake Michigan near the East Chicago Marina on Saturday.
At approximately 2:15 p.m., conservation officers responded to the boat unsure of how many occupants made it to safety and found that three of the four occupants, who were able to put on life jackets, had done so, according to a Indiana Department of Natural Resources news release.
The other occupant is still missing. The identity of that person is being withheld pending family notification.
Conservation officers are being assisted on scene by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Marine Unit, the East Chicago and Whiting fire departments, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Chicago Fire Department Aviation Unit.
