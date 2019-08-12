'Screenagers' to be shown at Goshen Middle School

GOSHEN — Triple P in Elkhart County will hold a free community screening of “Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age” to Goshen Middle School, along with two Triple P workshops and a cyber safety presentation to help parents establish rules and guidelines for their children to use technology safely and responsibly.
Parents of pre-teens and teens are invited to come to this free screening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 22 in the auditorium at Goshen Middle School, 1216 S. Indiana Ave. The documentary will be shown in English with subtitles in Spanish.
“Screenagers” addresses teen struggles over social media, video games and internet addiction. The film was made to empower parents and their children to safely navigate the digital world and provides practical resources to help them do it, according to organizers. Parents are invited to take along their teens and pre-teens to watch the documentary and discuss the issues depicted.
Triple P officials said that more than 90 parents and children attended a showing of “Screenagers” April 17 at Goshen Middle School, and another 70 viewed the documentary March 28 at NorthWood High School in Nappanee. Parents, grandparents, foster parents and other guardians of children around Elkhart County have identified screen-related issues as some of the most frustrating and confusing parenting challenges they face, Triple P officials said.
After the documentary, a panel of local residents and school officials will discuss the film with attendees. An interpreter will ensure both English- and Spanish-speaking audience members can fully participate. To register for this screening, visit bit.ly/screenagersgoshenmiddle.
The week following the showing of “Screenagers,” Goshen Community Schools will present a session on cyber safety for parents and children. School resource officer Tommy Steele and other Goshen schools staff will share important information about smartphones and apps, the internet, video games and other web-connected devices. This event will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Goshen Middle School in the Media Center. Register for this event online at bit.ly/cybersafetygoshen
Triple P is also presenting a pair of 90-minute workshops on screen-time parenting issues in English and in Spanish at the Goshen Middle School in the two weeks after the film is shown. The times and topics are:
• 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9: Triple P workshop on setting effective rules and guidelines around technology for parents of pre-teens and teenagers (child care provided). Older children are welcome to attend this session and participate in the discussion alongside their parents.
— Register in English at: bit.ly/screenteengoshen
— Register in Spanish at: bit.ly/pantallaadolescentesgoshen
• 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16: Triple P workshop on setting effective rules and guidelines around technology for parents of younger children to age 12 (child care provided).
— Register in English at: bit.ly/screenpreteengoshen
— Register in Spanish at: bit.ly/pantallahijosgoshen
Those who want to participate may also call Triple P’s bilingual phone line at 574-226-0160 to register for any of these events or to ask questions about them.
