NAPPANEE — Boys & Girls Club of Nappanee members will be selling their Lemon Pie ice cream creation today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lemmy will attend from 11 a.m. to noon, at Rocket Science Ice Cream, 401 E. Market St.
These Nappanee club members participated in the Lemonade Day programming through Junior Achievement serving Elkhart County. The program is designed to teach entrepreneurial skills, according to a news release.
In addition:
- Goshen club products from The Chief will be sold at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
- Elkhart’s will be sold Thursday at Vanilla Bean Creamery in Elkhart and Granger.
- Middlebury club members will be at The Legendary Grind July 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
