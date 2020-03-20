LAGRANGE — The third annual Sap Run and Syrup Stroll, which took place March 14 at Maple Wood Nature Center in LaGrange, had 30 entrants with winners receiving a birdhouse trophy.
The runners faced cool temperatures to run three laps of the trail for the 5K fun run, a fundraiser for the Friends of the LaGrange County Parks.
Female winners were Meah Yunker (17) and Tana Yunker (53) of Burr Oak, Michigan, who finished together in the untimed event.
The Yunkers said it was the first time that they had participated in the Sap Run, although they frequently come to the Maple Syrup Festival. They both said they enjoyed the run.
The male winner was Wayne Mullet (19) of Nappannee. Mullet said that it was also his first time at the Sap Run and he thought it was a very nice trail.
Winners received a wooden birdhouse. Participants and organizers gathered around a campfire before and after the run to enjoy snacks and some maple sap tea.
