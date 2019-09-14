GOSHEN — Goshen’s new salsa czars, the prince and princess of picante, are “Takeria El Maza omg!” and local woman Rut Wisser. The two took the top titles for their salsas during the fourth annual Salsa Festival Saturday.
El Maza amazed the judges and public tasters alike and won both the Best Business Salsa and People’s Choice awards at the end of the event at Goshen Farmers Market. Care and diligence are key elements in his recipe, said Rafael Celis, owner of the restaurant at 214 Johnston St.
“There’s not a secret; there’s nothing complicated. The secret is the fresh of the items and the sharp of the knife and the love that we put on it,” Celis said.
Wisser’s salsa was named Best of the Best of those that were judged this weekend. Her recipe included peppers, tomatoes, onions, garlic and a secret ingredient.
“The salsa was really balanced. It had all those elements, but nothing won and nothing took over the salsa. It was a nice blend,” said Marshall King, food columnist and one of the judges.
King, Mayor Jeremy Stutsman and local business owner Tony DeMarco served as the three judges of the competition. Stutsman and DeMarco both praised the garlic Wisser used for making her sauce stand out in a tough competition.
The judges tasted 24 salsa entries — 17 from individual competitors and seven from businesses: El Maza, El Duragurenze, Maple City Market, San Marcos, Los Primos, El Zorrito 2 of Shipshewana and Rico Suave of South Bend.
Winners in other categories included Melissa Sloop for Best Fruit or Specialty Salsa, Kelly O’Connell for Best Mild and Best Hot Salsas, and Esmeralda Arellano for Best Medium Spicy Salsa.
Celis and Wisser, with the top titles, won certificates, plus $30 in cash and $20 gift cards to the farmers market. The other winners took home $30 in cash and gift certificates, said Jose Chiquito of the market.
Salsa, obviously, was the event’s main attraction. An estimated hundreds of people visited the tent outside the farmers market, 212 W. Washington St., to sample the sauces on display.
Lisa Morales of Goshen, while tasting El Duraguenze’s salsa, praised the selection as a nice variety. She and Cruz Lacan of Goshen both said they enjoyed what they sampled. Ingrid Friesen-Moser called the Los Primos sample she tried, “Good. Spicy.”
Vendors and food trucks also flanked tents. Local band Salsita y Toston served up Latino music for entertainment, members of Go Dance Studio demonstrated salsa dancing, and folk dancers performed traditional Mexican dancing as the festival worked to celebrate and support the local Latino community.
NEW GUAC ON THE BLOCK
Vendors inside the farmers market also benefited from the surge in customer traffic the festival generated. Among them, Johan Vazquez, founder of Guac N’ Squat, his new guacamole shop.
“Today is great! There is a lot of people that don’t normally (go to) the Farmers Market, and thanks to the Salsa Festival, I’m getting a lot of people that I don’t normally see,” Vazquez said.
He launched the business in February, and now focuses on it full time making and selling his brand of guacamole through a booth at the farmers market, Vazquez said.
“I want to introduce people to real authentic Mexican guacamole, but with my own personal taste on it,” Vazquez said. “To me, guacamole is just part of my Mexican culture, and it’s not always represented well in the U.S. And, I want to do my best to represent it the way I know to represent it.”
Vazquez purchases ingredients locally from stores including Aldi and Walmart — Guac N’ Squat is too small an operation to afford products from wholesalers — and makes about 70 pounds of guacamole on Saturdays. He estimated he then sells about 50 to 60 pounds at the market, indicating he’s developing a growing following. The leftover dip he donates to local businesses to try and also form partnerships, he said.
Eventually, Vazquez would like to grow and start a food truck.
“The goal is to definitely go into a food truck situation, and do a food truck here in Goshen and see wherever I’m taken,” Vazquez said.
He would like to offer recipes of his “interesting combinations,” such as grilled jalapeño and mango pureed hot dogs, which he assured are delicious.
Salsa Festival organizers said the turnout this year was larger than last year’s.
