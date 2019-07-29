Safety feature for Goshen fire training facility will add $6,300 to cost

GOSHEN — A $6,300 upgrade aimed at improving safety at the Goshen Fire Department’s soon-to-be-constructed tactical fire training facility was approved by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon, bringing the facility’s total cost to $435,280.
During the meeting, board members approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for a $6,300 change order that will allow for the addition of toe-kick plates to the interior and exterior of all planned staircases at the facility.
“The toe-kick plates will prevent a person’s foot/leg from being able to slip through the gap between the stair steps, causing injuries,” Sailor said of the need for the upgrade.
The requested change order was approved unanimously.
ALTERNATE OPTIONS
Monday’s upgrade request was not the first to be approved by the board for the new facility, which is set for construction this summer.
Board members awarded the original $395,930 contract for the facility’s construction to Ancon construction of Goshen on March 25.
However, that bid did not include six alternate options that were later added to the project via a change order during the board’s May 20 meeting.
“When this project was originally bid, the fire department was pretty well maxed out on their funding,” Sailor told the board during the May 20 meeting. “They were able to secure some additional funding for the project, so they would like to add this in.”
A breakdown of the six added options includes: an electrical system with interior lighting and outlets; a confined space prop; anchoring points above the windows; swing wall dividers; metal floor panels on the first and third floors; and exterior tower lighting. Cost for the six additional options bumped the then-total contract price to $428,980.
With Monday’s approved change order adding toe-kick plates to the contract, total cost of the planned facility now settles at $435,280.
THE PROJECT
In the works since August 2017, the structure of the new training facility will be modular in design, utilizing cargo containers as its core. The plan is to construct the facility at the Goshen Fire Department’s Sherck Water Tower Training Campus at 2109 Caragana Court.
According to GFD Battalion Chief Steffen Schrock, the structure will be approximately 3,600 square feet in area, and be designed to meet the department’s primary target hazards: a house, a commercial structure, a school and a hospital.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Awarded the city’s 2019 sidewalk 50/50 installation assistance program contract to low bidder Yaw Construction at a cost of $99,400.
• Approved a request by Clarkco Inc. for permission to close Mayflower Place between High Park Avenue and Marilyn Avenue from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9 to allow for the installation of a sewer manhole and service lateral for Goshen Hospital.
• Approved a $15,975 contract with Drew Nieman Plumbing Inc. to repair a malfunctioning sewer lateral flow line located in the 200 block of North Main Street.
• Approved a recommendation by the city’s Traffic Commission for the placement of additional school zone signs for St. John the Evangelist Catholic School on northbound Third Street and Monroe Street off of Main Street.
• Approved the city’s 2019 funding agreements with: The Boys & Girls Club for $3,000; The Goshen Chamber of Commerce for $50,000; Downtown Goshen Inc. for $70,000; The Economic Development Corp. of Elkhart County for $40,000; The Center for Business Excellence for $10,000; The Goshen Theater for $50,000; and The St. Joseph River Basin Commission for $2,603.
