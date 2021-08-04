Rome City man child porn, child exploitation charges

A Rome City man is facing numerous felony charges following an investigation into allegations of possession of child pornography and exploitation.
Gary N. Masters II, 37, has been charged with child exploitation, a level 4 felony, child exploitation, a level 5 felony, three counts of possession of child pornography, all felonies, and child solicitation, a level 5 felony, according to an Indiana State Police news release.
Masters was already incarcerated at the Noble County Jail on unrelated charges, and will remain held on these latest charges pending an initial appearance in Noble County court.
The charges result from an ISP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which initiated a criminal investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online account had been used to store child pornography, according to the release.
