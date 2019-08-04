GOSHEN — Turnout was low for the city’s celebration of Rogers Park’s 100th anniversary this weekend.
The event Saturday included kids activities, food, music and photographic displays at the pavilion along Chicago Avenue. The baseball field hosted a vintage game.
But few people seemed to show up for the festivities throughout the afternoon. One estimate pegged turnout as approximately 50–150 people.
Kimberlee Stephens, recreation supervisor at the Goshen Parks and Recreation Department, said this was already a busy weekend for families, which may have accounted for the low response.
“This is a big weekend for a lot of events and fairs and stuff, so that could be a reason too, I think,” Stephens said, noting the St. Joseph County Fair and the Indiana State Fair were underway.
She pointed out the event was promoted on Facebook, while stories ran in The Goshen News last week.
Most of the centennial celebration’s action happened at the baseball field. Local team, the Elkhart County Railroaders, played a vintage game with an ad hoc squad of mainly pick-up players. Several families gathered on the bleachers or sat near the Railroaders’ dugout to catch the friendly match.
The vintage aspect meant the Railroaders wore uniforms that showed a glimpse of baseball’s earlier eras of baseball, and they played according to rules dating back to 1862.
“We try and make it in such a way as that if somebody came here from 1862, they would know the game, they’d feel right at home: Same rules, same way of playing, everything. They would recognize it,” said Neil “Quick Step” Haglund, who caught for the Railroaders. “It’s just really pure baseball what we’re trying to do.”
Part of playing by classic rules meant nobody used gloves Saturday, though a softer ball was used for the game, and players rang a bell with each run. They also all had nicknames, giving the experience added vintage texture.
The parks department teamed with the Goshen Historical Society to play up some of the vintage history from the park’s past 100 years.
Old black-and-white photographs were blown up to poster size and on put on display. They showed early features of Rogers Park, such as the original enclosed pavilion that sat on pillars avoid spring flooding by the nearby Elkhart River.
The park was originally established in 1909 as a private park named after band director Charles Rogers. The park became a city park in 1919 and served as one of Goshen’s key features.
“It was one of the main parks when Goshen first became a city,” Stephens said. “It was kind of like the main hub — the skating rink was here, the bands were here. And then as the city grew and the parks department grew, we acquired more parks. But you know, it was one of the main attractions in the city.”
Today, in addition to the pavilion and the ballfield, the park is home to playground equipment, a lighted basketball court, a canoe launch and a skateboard park.
Entertainment at Saturday’s event included bouncy houses and slides for kids, a face-painting booth and a food truck. Local band, the Backyard Brass, supplied the music, playing jazz on the lawn next to the pavilion.
