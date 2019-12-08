DUNLAP — An Elkhart man, wanted as the suspect in an armed robbery case, is in police custody following an approximately two-and-a-half hour police standoff in Dunlap Sunday evening.
Daniel Jaramillo, 31, was arrested after he tried to run from police during the operation, Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Michael Culp reported.
Elkhart County police had investigated a suspect with a warrant in the area of U.S. 33 and C.R. 13 around 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, Jaramillo was seen running across U.S. 33, and then went into a family member’s house near Lewis Street, according to a news release by the Sheriff’s Office.
As Jaramillo allegedly refused orders to surrender, police, led by the Elkhart County Regional SWAT unit, surrounded the house in the 23000 block of U.S. 33 around 5 p.m.
Then around 7:20 p.m., Jaramillo allegedly ran from the house, followed by police with weapons drawn. He was apprehended a short time later.
One bystander, Jeff Johnson of Dunlap, saw the situation unfold.
As the standoff came to its end, Johnson was in his car, parked in the strip mall across the street from the scene. He said he was preparing to start the car and follow police orders to leave the lot. But he looked back, saw movement in a window of the house, and said he ducked down in his seat.
“Like, 30 seconds later, you see the kid running in front of the SWAT vehicle down towards the next door house,” Johnson said.
Johnson was among several bystanders who were at the retail center while police surrounded the house. Johnson said he lives in Dunlap near the scene. He was driving home, but said he was routed into the parking lot as police shut down U.S. 33 between Lewis Street and C.R. 20 during the standoff.
“By the time I knew what was going on, they wouldn’t let anybody leave,” Johnson said.
Jaramillo was jailed on a warrant for armed robbery on a $250,000 bond, police said in the release. Additional charges are pending the outcome of an investigation.
Online court information shows Jaramillo was charged with a Level 3 felony count of armed robbery, two Level 3 felony counts of criminal confinement and a Level 6 felony count of killing a domestic animal in a case filed in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Oct. 31. The charges date back to an incident in March, according to the case record.
