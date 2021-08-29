MIDDLEBURY — Education met fun at Riverbend Park in Middlebury Saturday morning with the return of the annual Middlebury Riverfest celebration.
“Today we’re having our 11th Riverfest festival, where we celebrate fresh water and the gem of the Little Elkhart River that flows through our community,” said Monica Yoder, a representative of the Middlebury Parks and Recreation Department, which hosted Saturday’s event. “So, here today are a number of educators and activities from around the county. Everything is free except the food, and we’ve got a lot of good education exhibits, some crafts and other activities for adults and kids of all ages.”
According to Yoder, the overall goal of Middlebury Riverfest is to hopefully teach children to enjoy being outdoors, not to be afraid of the outdoors, and help them appreciate all the natural wonders that can be found as they roam about the community.
“Turnout is looking very good this year, especially considering the COVID virus, and then also the heat,” Yoder said, noting that the department wasn’t able to host the celebration in 2020 due to the pandemic. “And we really kind of waited until the last minute to know if we would be good to hold it this year. It is an all outdoor event, and we’ve got the hand-washing stations and the sanitizers at each place. And Riverbend Park is 42 acres, so it’s a great place to social distance.
“So, it feels wonderful to be able to hold the event again,” she added. “It feels good to be with friends, old and new, and committee members. We only saw each other via Zoom for quite a number of months, of course. So, yeah, it does feel good to hold it again. And it’s good to see kids especially playing outdoors. I haven’t seen any kids on their phones today, which is great.”
While entertainment was plentiful during Saturday’s event, Middlebury resident Amanda Schwartz said she and her 6-year-old daughter, Reece, were particularly fond of the Build Your Own Boat race, where participating youth were provided craft materials to build their own small boats which they then raced along the Little Elkhart River for glory and prizes.
“This is our second year participating, and we love it,” Schwartz said of Riverfest. “I feel like Middlebury is really good about putting on events like this, and really bringing in really good supplies, and really being great about helping to bring the community together.”
