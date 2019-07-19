GOSHEN — Dan Mink strutted out to his first audience, twirling a lasso and singing. The rope spun, first in tight circles and grew wider as it danced around him almost hypnotically. The audience of primarily children, parents and older viewers clapped at the performance, proof they saddled in for a show of skill from an almost long-forgotten art Friday.
Mink, better known as the Rhinestone Roper, brought his Wild West stunt show to the Elkhart County Fair as a featured event throughout the week.
Dressed in a cowboy outfit reminiscent of an old 1950s Western, Mink performed a variety demonstrations with his wife Yvonne and daughter Emily. Stunts involved lasso-twirling, bullwhip-cracking, gun-spinning, quickdraw and a knife-throwing finale. The show also included a comedic routine with a trained horse.
Mink likened his show to the style of old Buffalo Bill shows from the late 1800s and early 1900s, or even like “Bronco Billy,” a Clint Eastwood movie about a guy who did Wild West tricks at a circus.
Like Buffalo Bill Cody, Mink found a way to present his cowboy heritage as entertainment.
“I grew up interested in all this. I grew up playing with ropes and dressing like a cowboy,” Mink said.
He was raised on a farm in Idaho, learning traditional cowboy skills like roping cattle with his family. He also loved performing in theater, but went into law and became a lawyer.
As serendipity would have it, he said the firm where he worked produced musicals each year, including “Oklahoma!” Mink tried out for the lead role, but was cast as the sidekick and had to learn trick-roping for the show.
Mink kept those ropes in his office for the seven years he worked at the firm in the late 1980s and early ‘90s.
“At 2 in the morning while I was writing briefs, I’d go out and practice trick-roping,” Mink said.
The Rhinestone Roper show grew from there, starting small around where Mink lived and developed into a touring act over the past couple decades.
Saying rope-twirling stays interesting for only about five minutes, Mink trained and added to his skill repertoire. He incorporated more Western-style stunts as he refined the show.
He was featured in the reality competition TV show “America’s Got Talent,” and made it to the quarterfinal round in 2011.
The Rhinestone Roper also became a family affair. Mink said he had an assistant perform with him on the road while his wife worked as a nurse at home. His wife quickly changed her mind.
“A couple months into the tour, with her staying home, she called up and said, ‘Get rid of the assistant. I’m coming on the road with you,” Mink said.
He also had his daughter, now 17, train and practice stunts with ropes and whips, and she earned a role in the show.
At Friday’s performance, with a crowd filling his tent, Mink used a bullwhip to crack a target held by a young audience member. His wife whipped a target he held in his teeth. Mink spun two pistols, including a trick he picked up from Val Kilmer’s role as Doc Holliday in the movie “Tombstone.” He introduced the horse, Gypsy Rio, which could clop out its age, smile, roll over and steal Mink’s hat.
Mink combined knife-throwing and quickdraw by tossing a knife to cut a target that released weights, which dropped on two small catapults that launched two balloons into the air. Mink fired and popped them both. He noted the guns were loaded with blanks — small pellets of powder wrapped in toilet paper.
The show’s finale featured Mink throwing 10 knives at a wooden wheel while his wife spun in the middle. Unharmed and still on the wheel, she fired Mink’s pistols at two balloons he released and bullseye! — got them both.
Authentic stunts with a real element of danger draws audiences into the spectacle, Mink said.
“They know what that wheel is for. But they really don’t believe we’re going to do it, until I spin my wife, and I got my knives, and I stand back. Then, you can hear ‘em go, ‘Oh my God! This is going to happen,’” he said.
Mink said audiences seem captivated by this style of performance that’s faded into Americana over the past several decades. They may have heard of such stunts or seen them on TV or in movies, but rarely in person.
Kids get excited by the cowboy tricks, he said — they seemed to adore Gypsy Rio’s antics. The older audience members are drawn into their nostalgia.
“Almost every place will have an older gal come up and thank me — it brings back memories of their grandfather and their horses. They’re weeping when they come up after the show,” Mink said.
The Rhinestone Roper show is held at the Jayco Family Fun Center near Gate F at the Fairgrounds. Mink is scheduled to hold three performances at 2, 5 and 7 p.m. each day of the fair.
The shows are about 40-minutes long.
Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 316.
