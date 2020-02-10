BLOOMINGTON, Ill. [mdash] Jamie E. Garber, 44, died Friday, Feb. 7. He was born Aug. 18, 1975, in Elkhart. Jamie is survived by his father, Gary (Barb) Garber, and stepsiblings, Brittany Bronkema and Nicholas and Ian Croyle. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra (Nunemaker) Garber, …