BRISTOL — Bristol leaders have started the process to create the town's first comprehensive plan, Bristol 2030 Comprehensive Plan “A Grand Vision for our Hometown.”
The plan will serve as the town’s guiding policy document to engage the community to create a long-term vision, address the major challenges in town, and create solutions that offer better choices for where and how people will live, work, move and play in Bristol, according to a news release from Michiana Area Council of Governments.
"The plan will not be successful or meaningful unless it reflects the goals of its community residents," officials stated in the news release. "Therefore, it is crucial that we get as many community residents as possible engaged in this process and we need to hear from you."
Residents are being asked to fill out the Bristol 2030 Survey at tinyurl.com/Bristol2030GrandVision.
“Bristol is my home and will be for many years to come,” Lauren Bailey, a Bristol resident and Steering Committee member. “The survey is important in ensuring that my children live in a place that is always striving to be better. I’m excited to represent Bristol families on this committee and will work hard to make sure our community’s voices are heard.”
The Steering Committee is seeking public input on the grand vision of Bristol in 2030 and the major challenges the town faces. Paper copies of the survey are available to fill out at Town Hall and the public library.
Over the next several months, the town will have a variety of other engagement opportunities that will include facilitating small group discussions at community events and meetings. Group discussions will focus on answering questions related to topics that matter to you. Those interested in staying informed of plan updates and notifications for future events, can follow us on Facebook @bristolindiana.
A public open house will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Bristol Public Library, 505 W. Vistula St.
For additional information contact MACOG at 574-674-8894 or 574-287-1829
