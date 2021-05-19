Reschcor broke ground today on a new 83,000 sq. ft. facility in Bristol that will provide jobs and expand their production facilities. Pictured from left: Sherm Hansen, Advancement Director for the Economic Development Corporation of Elkhart County, Tim Wall, Architect, Nuway, Fred Ramser, Account Executive, Nuway, Reschcor Vice President Jim Reschly, Reschcor President Tom Reschly, Nuway President Andy Nesbitt, Nuway Project Manager Matt Somerlott, and Ginger Lyons, Director of Member Engagement for the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.
